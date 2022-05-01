Kadofi Wright signs as undrafted free agent with the Denver Broncos

Former Buffalo linebacker Kadofi Wright didn’t have to wait long after the 2022 NFL Draft concluded to figure out where the next step of his football journey would take him, announcing via Twitter on Saturday night his agreement in principle with the Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent acquisition.

Wright was a six-year contributor for the Buffalo Bulls, finishing his collegiate career with 147 tackles, 16.5 tackles-for-loss, seven sacks, two fumbles forced, four fumble recoveries, four interceptions, and 12 pass break-ups (which all came over the last two seasons.)

Wright was named to the all-MAC team once in his career, earning second-team all-MAC honors in 2019.

His 2021 campaign saw him accumulate 49 tackles, 8.5 tackles-for-loss, 2.5 sacks, a fumble forced, a fumble recovery, one interception and five passes defensed as the Bulls found themselves in a transition year under first-year head coach Maurice Linguist.

In Wright, the Denver Broncos acquire an off-ball linebacker with good pass coverage skills who can also switch it up and contribute to a pass rush or run stop look when necessary. Wright will have to make an immediate impression straight away, as Denver’s linebacking corps is in rebuild mode and could see several spots potentially open for competition.