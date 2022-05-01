Mike Caliendo signs as undrafted free agent with the Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs appear to like what Western Michigan Fooball is all about. Mike Caliendo’s reported signing makes it three Broncos added by Kansas City in 2022, including former teammates WR Skyy Moore (second-round pick) and WR Bryce Nunnally (minicamp tryout).

Caliendo was a staple of Western Michigan Football for more than a half a decade, demonstrating and honing his NFL-type skill set in the process. As an UDFA figuring to get his foot in the door by making the back end of the roster or practice squad, Caliendo has the kind of experience and traits that can help him do just that.

Caliendo has played a lot of football, appearing in 56 games with the Broncos, facing off against big-time competition like Pittsburgh, Michigan, Michigan State, and Syracuse— and did so while playing at every interior line position.

Caliendo is a capable run-blocker, showing effectiveness as a puller on power plays or off of combo blocks, getting to the next-level of the defense, as well as a good pass blocker, where he showed great discipline with evading interior stunts and delayed blitzes. The former Campbell Award finalist and five-time all-MAC Academic Team honoree should provide a level of intelligence which could pay off in many ways in a backup role, whether it be performing with few reps, or learning the nuts and bolts of another team’s scheme to give the defense a look as a scout team member.

In Denver, Caliendo lands on an offense which could see a lot of position battles for roles along the interior positions. With his positional versatility and savvy, Caliendo should be a good asset for the Broncos moving forward, whether that’s on the 53-man roster or as a practice squad contributor.