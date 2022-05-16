In Pictures: Central Michigan Chippewas at Eastern Michigan Eagles

I will admit, one of the areas that I am pretty lax on is going to college baseball games. I think part of it might be that by the time they are played at home, half of the season is done. especially in these neck of the woods. Also, it seems like college baseball doesn’t get nearly the attention that the other major college sports get.

I decided to go to the game on Sunday afternoon in order to get some pictures. It was my last chance to get baseball pictures from this year. Going into this game, Eastern Michigan had an overall record of 21-31 but they were 15-21 in the conference. Central Michigan had an overall record of 36-15 and 28-6 in the conference, leading the MAC.

It started out as a pretty decent game. Eastern Michigan tied it 2-2 in the third inning. Then Central Michigan exploded for four runs in the fourth inning. They would add two more in the fifth and eighth innings. Eastern Michigan would get a home run to make the final score 8-3.

Eastern Michigan finishes their season at Kent State. Central Michigan hosts Toledo at home. Central Michigan is likely playing for the MAC Championship.

But at any rate, here are some pictures.