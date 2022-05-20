MAC Bandwagon Podcast, ep. 97: Spring sports liven up the mid-May air!

Happy Friday folks! We hope you’ve had a good week to this point, and as always we thank you for joining us. We have a variety of things to cover this week, and we think there’s a little something for everybody!

To open up this week’s show, the boys take a look back at last weekend’s MAC softball tournament. Bowling Green, Central Michigan, and Ohio performed admirably, but this was ultimately Miami’s championship to win. The RedHawks survived a scare in the semi-finals, knocking off Central Michigan 2-1 with an eighth inning walk off, and used that momentum to blow past Bowling Green 11-0 in the title game. The RedHawks will now represent the MAC in the NCAA Tournament, where they’ve been installed as the three-seed in the Blacksburg region, playing against Kentucky on Friday afternoon.

The boys also discuss the Chippewas women’s lacrosse team making their first NCAA Tournament appearance this past Friday after winning their first MAC championship. CMU faced perennial power Northwestern, and the Wildcats proved to be too much for the Chippewas in their 22-7 victory. Regardless of the early exit, this is clearly a program on a positive trajectory, and Sarah Tisdale has done a great job in her seven seasons at the helm of the program.

Switching to hoops, Zack and Zach discuss the rising NBA Draft stock of Ryan Rollins. The Toledo product declared for the draft back in March, and since his declaration has seen his stock rise rather quickly. Some mock drafts now have him as a late first round selection, and he has the chance to be the first MAC player selected in the first round since CMU’s Chris Kaman in 2003.

To close out the show, the boys take a look at this weekend’s baseball slate. This is the last week of the regular season, and there is still a lot to be determined. Central Michigan currently holds a half game lead on first place over Ball State. If you recall, the regular season champion hosts the conference tournament, so this is a big deal. Central Michigan hosts Toledo this weekend, and Ball State travels to Miami, and both teams will have home field advantage on the mind. The other intrigue surrounds the three and four seeds, as there are still three teams that have a chance to qualify for the conference tournament. As of now, Toledo and Ohio sit in third and fourth, respectively. Miami sits in fifth, and can move into fourth with a good performance against Ball State this weekend.

