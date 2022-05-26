The Mid-American Conference released its initial schedules for the 2022-23 football season three months ago, with television and kickoff times to be determined at a later time by their various partners.

Early Thursday afternoon, the majority of those games were given network and kickoff time designations, with ESPN, CBS and Fox all selecting their games of choice.

Some intriguing selections for national primetime games include Penn State at Ohio on ABC for a noon EST kickoff game, the long-anticipated rematch of CMU vs. Oklahoma State on FS1 at 7 p.m. EST, and Toledo traveling to Ohio State for a 7 p.m. game on Fox.

(Though, true College Football Sickos might appreciate EMU vs. Arizona State kicking off at 11 p.m. EST on the PAC-12 Network.)

The first half of the MAC conference slate is in the air, with the whole of October liable to 12-day selection windows, while the majority of weeknight #MACtion, which starts in November, will be aired on the ESPN family of networks, with CBS Sports Network having at least one option for a match each day starting Nov. 8.

There are only two Saturdays scheduled for the weeknight slate of the 2022 season, with a total of three games set to kick off on Nov. 19 and Nov. 26. Akron and Buffalo will be the two beneficiaries, with two Saturday games apiece, while NIU and Kent State will each enjoy at least one conference game on the weekend.

Every other conference team will have their slates fully on the weekdays, with two of the now-traditional Black Friday games in the final week of the season for the Michigan trio and Toledo.

The conference championship game also remains at the Saturday afternoon slot it occupied last season, with kickoff expected at noon EST on Dec. 3 at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

Any remaining games with the “TBD” designation can be piked up by ESPN, CBS. or the NFL Network, the latter of which is a new addition for the upcoming season.

The full release of games can be seen below in its entirety:

Out-of-Conference Games

(In chronological order. Note: Asterisk denotes conference game)

Thursday, September 1

St. Francis (PA) at Akron, 6 pm ET (ESPN3)

Central Michigan at Oklahoma State, 7 pm ET (FS1)

LIU at Toledo, 7 pm ET (ESPN3)

Ball State at Tennessee, 7 pm ET (SEC Network)

Eastern Illinois at NIU, 8 pm ET/7 pm CT (ESPN+)

Friday, September 2

Eastern Kentucky at Eastern Michigan, 7 pm ET (ESPN3)

Western Michigan at Michigan State, 7 pm ET (ESPN)

Saturday, September 3

Buffalo at Maryland, Noon (Big Ten Network)

Florida Atlantic at Ohio, 6 pm ET (ESPN+)

Miami at Kentucky, 7 pm ET (ESPN+)

Kent State at Washington, 10:30 pm ET (FS1)

Bowling Green at UCLA, Time TBD

Saturday, September 10

Ohio at Penn State, Noon ET (ABC)

South Alabama at Central Michigan, 1 pm ET (ESPN+)

Western Michigan at Ball State, 2 pm ET (ESPN+)*

Akron at Michigan State, 4 pm ET (Big Ten Network)

Eastern Kentucky at Bowling Green, 4 pm ET (ESPN3)

Holy Cross at Buffalo, 6 pm ET (ESPN+)

Robert Morris at Miami, 6 pm ET (ESPN3)

Eastern Michigan at Louisiana, 7 pm ET (Network TBD)

Kent State at Oklahoma, 7 pm ET (ESPN+)

NIU at Tulsa, 7 pm ET/6 pm CT (ESPN+)

UMass at Toledo, 7 pm ET (ESPN+)

Saturday, September 17

LIU at Kent State, Noon ET

Cincinnati at Miami (Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio), Noon ET (ESPNU)

Buffalo at Coastal Carolina, 1 pm ET (ESPN+)

Bucknell at Central Michigan, 1 pm ET (ESPN3)

Murray State at Ball State, 2 pm (ESPN+)

Ohio at Iowa State, 2 pm ET (ESPN+)

Vanderbilt at NIU, 3:30 pm ET / 2:30 pm CT (CBS Sports Network)

Marshall at Bowling Green, 5 pm ET (Network TBD)

Akron at Tennessee, 7 pm ET (ESPN+)

Toledo at Ohio State. 7 pm ET (FOX)

Pittsburgh at Western Michigan, 7:30 pm ET (ESPNU)

Eastern Michigan at Arizona State, 11 pm ET (Pac-12 Network)

Saturday, September 24

Kent State at Georgia, Noon (ESPN+)

Western Michigan at San Jose State, 10:30 pm ET (CBS Sports Network)

Central Michigan at Penn State, TBD (Big Ten Network)

Miami at Northwestern, TBD (Big Ten Network)

Toledo at San Diego State, TBD (Fox Sports Networks)

Buffalo at Eastern Michigan, TBD*

Akron at Liberty, TBD

Ball State at Georgia Southern, TBD

Bowling Green at Mississippi State, TBD

NIU at Kentucky, TBD

Fordham at Ohio, TBD

In-Conference Schedule

(In chronological order. Note: Asterisk denotes conference game)

Saturday, October 1

UMass at Eastern Michigan, 2 pm ET (12-day TV selection)*

Central Michigan at Toledo, 3:30 pm ET (12-day TV selection)

Bowling Green at Akron, 3:30 pm ET (12-day TV selection)

Miami at Buffalo, 3:30 pm ET (12-day TV selection)

Ohio at Kent State, 3:30 pm ET (12-day TV selection)

NIU at Ball State, TBD

New Hampshire at Western Michigan, TBD*

Saturday, October 8

Akron at Ohio, 2 pm ET (12-day selection)

Ball State at Central Michigan, 3:30 pm ET (12-day TV selection)

Toledo at NIU, 3:30 pm ET/2:30 pm CT (12-day TV selection)

Buffalo at Bowling Green, TBD

Kent State at Miami, TBD

Eastern Michigan at Western Michigan, TBD

Saturday, October 15

Ohio at Western Michigan, 3:30 pm ET (12-day TV selection)

Central Michigan at Akron, TBD

NIU at Eastern Michigan, TBD

Kent State at Toledo, TBD

Miami at Bowling Green, TBD

UConn at Ball State, TBD*

Buffalo at UMass, TBD*

Saturday, October 22

Eastern Michigan at Ball State, 2 pm ET (12-day TV selection)

NIU at Ohio, TBD

Toledo at Buffalo, TBD

Western Michigan at Miami, TBD

Akron at Kent State, TBD

Bowling Green at Central Michigan, TBD

Saturday, October 29

Toledo at Eastern Michigan, TBD

Miami at Akron, TBD

Tuesday, November 1

Ball State at Kent State, 7 pm ET/7:30 pm ET (ESPN2/ESPNU)

Buffalo at Ohio, 7 pm ET/7:30 pm ET (ESPN2/ESPNU)

Wednesday, November 2

Central Michigan at NIU, 7 pm ET / 6 pm CT (ESPN2/ESPNU)

Western Michigan at Bowling Green, 7 pm ET (ESPN2/ESPNU)

Tuesday, November 8

Ball State at Toledo, 7 pm/7:30 pm ET (ESPN2/ESPNU/CBSSN)

Eastern Michigan at Akron, 7 pm/7:30 pm ET (ESPN2/ESPNU/CBSSN)

Ohio at Miami, 7 pm/7:30 pm ET (ESPN2/ESPNU/CBSSN)

Wednesday, November 9

NIU at Western Michigan, 7 pm ET / 6 pm CT (ESPN2/ESPNU/CBSSN)

Buffalo at Central Michigan, 7 pm ET (ESPN2/ESPNU/CBBSN)

Kent State at Bowling Green, 7 pm ET (ESPN2/ESPNU/CBSSN)

Tuesday, November 15

Bowling Green at Toledo, 7 pm (ESPN2/ESPNU)

Ohio at Ball State, 7 pm ET (ESPN2/ESPNU)

Wednesday, November 16

Eastern Michigan at Kent State, 6 pm ET/7 pm ET/8 pm ET (ESPN2/ESPNU/CBSSN)

Western Michigan at Central Michigan, 6 pm ET/7 pm ET/8 pm ET (ESPN2/ESPNU/CBSSN)

Miami at NIU, 7 pm - 8 pm ET/6 pm-7 pm CT (ESPN2/ESPNU)

Saturday, November 19

Akron at Buffalo, 3:30 pm ET (CBS Sports Network)

Tuesday, November 22

Ball State at Miami, 7 pm ET (ESPNU/ESPN+)

Bowling Green at Ohio, 7 pm ET (ESPNU/ESPN+)

Friday, November 25

Central Michigan at Eastern Michigan, Noon ET (ESPNU/CBSSN)

Toledo at Western Michigan, Noon ET (ESPNU/CBSSN)

Saturday, November 26

Akron at NIU, TBD

Kent State at Buffalo, TBD

Saturday, December 3