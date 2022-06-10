MAC Bandwagon Podcast, ep. 99: Kobe Lewis transfer, baseball postseason recap, and Real Twitter Hours (tm)

Happy Friday folks, we’ve missed you! We’re excited to be back after a week off, and there’s a lot to catch up on in the MAC universe!

To lead off the show this week, the boys discuss RB Kobe Lewis’ decision to transfer from Central Michigan. Lewis missed last season after sustaining a knee injury in camp, but rushed for 1,074 yards and 12 TD’s in 2019. The Chippewas still have Lew Nichols and will be just fine at running back, but Nichols and Lewis together could have formed quite the backfield duo next season. Regardless, best of luck to Kobe at his next stop!

Next up, Zach and Zack look back at the baseball postseason. Central Michigan beat Ball State on back to back days to capture the MAC title and earn the conference’s automatic bid to the NCAA tournament. Assigned to the Gainesville regional, CMU knocked off Liberty in 12 innings on Saturday before ultimately seeing their season come to an end on Sunday afternoon against Florida. The Chippewas gave the Gators all they could handle. battling back from a 5-0 deficit before falling to the hosts 6-5.

To close out the show, the boys look back at the responses to a few Twitter questions from the past two weeks. First up, the fans give their opinions on the football season win totals that were released this past week by DraftKings. There was some great debate about which teams were being overestimated and underestimated heading into the year. Next up, the boys debate the best and worst uniforms and color schemes in the MAC. Who has the best color scheme in the conference, in your opinion?

As always, thanks for stopping by this week folks. Enjoy the weekend, and we’ll see you back here next Friday.