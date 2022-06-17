MAC Bandwagon Podcast, ep. 100: We’ve reached triple digits!

Happy Friday folks! We’ve made it through another week, and we hope you’ve been keeping cool and hydrated as summer has descended upon us. It’s a big week for the show this week, as this is episode 100. On a typical week, we try to have a structure to the show, but given the occasion this week, we wanted to keep it a bit looser.

The boys spend the bulk of the time this week reflecting on 100 episodes and reading some Twitter responses from the fans. First up, we asked you all to tell us your favorite memories as a fan of your MAC school or of the conference in general. We got some GREAT responses - from last second touchdowns, to improbable upsets, to field storming occasions, there were some great answers.

We close out the show this week by taking a look at a more specific topic: questions and concerns heading into football season. While there were no coaching changes in the MAC this off-season, there was plenty of roster movement via the transfer portal. Which schools will benefit from that? Will the MAC pick up a Power 5 upset this year? Who will emerge from the loaded MAC West? These are questions we’re all contemplating as the season approaches, and the boys give their thoughts on each topic.

We say this every week, but we want to place some extra emphasis this time around: we can’t thank you all enough for stopping by and lending us your ears. Not just this week, but every week. It’s been a great journey to get to 100 episodes, and we’re excited to continue to build this. We couldn’t do it without all of you! We hope you all have a great weekend and a great week ahead, and we’ll see you back here next Friday.