MAC Bandwagon Podcast, ep. 101: CM Life Sports Editor Christian Booher stops by to talk CMU football!

We have officially reached the dog days of summer, where baseball has wrapped up and football is still about two months away. But that's ok - we've got plenty to talk about to get you through!

Zack and Zach open up the show this week by discussing former Toledo forward Ryan Rollins and his prospects in tonight’s NBA Draft. Rollins, who was MAC Freshman of the Year in 2020 and first team All-MAC last year, is widely considered to be a second round pick. Despite concerns about his defense and outside shooting ability, many NBA teams remain intrigued by his athleticism and potential.

Next up, the boys discuss the recently released MAC championship odds for the upcoming football season. According to the bookmakers, Toledo is the pre-season favorite (tell us if you’ve heard that before) with Kent State, NIU, Miami, and Central Michigan right behind them. The odds certainly reflect the parity of the conference, where a new team seems to sneak into the title conversation every year.

To close out the show this week, the boys are joined by Christian Booher. Christian is the Sports Editor at CM Life, the Central Michigan student newspaper. Christian stopped by to talk Chippewas football and give his thoughts on the upcoming season. CMU returns a ton of talent, but also have to replace key contributors such as Kalil Pimpleton, Luke Goedeke, and Bernhard Raimann. In year four under Jim McElwain, the Chips seem to be positioned to compete for a conference title.

As always, thanks for stopping by this week folks. Stay cool out there, have a great week ahead, and we'll see you back here next Friday!