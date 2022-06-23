Brown, Parseghian, Schembecler, Hayes, Harbaugh.... and now. McVay.

The Miami RedHawks confirmed to the Butler County Journal-News on Wednesday afternoon the university would be adding a statue of current Los Angeles Rams head coach and former Miami RedHawks footballer Sean McVay to their legendary Cradle of Coaches display in front of Yager Stadium, with the statue creation already in progress.

“Miami University is proud of Coach Sean McVay and his accomplishments in coaching, including his recent Super Bowl win...” Miami spokeswoman Jessica Rivinius told the Journal-News’ Michael D. Clark. “We are excited to recognize him on campus with a statue in our Cradle of Coaches Plaza. “... Coach McVay demonstrates the Miami athletics tradition of graduating champions. We hope that the array of bronze figures of these successful coaches serves as an inspiration for RedHawks and our community and a reminder of our potential for success.”

McVay was a three-year contributor for the RedHawks at wide receiver, finishing his career with 39 receptions for 312 yards and nine touchdowns, while also seeing service as a kick returner from 2005-2007.

The Dayton, Ohio, born McVay would find his way into the NFL after his playing career was over, getting hired on as a wide receivers coach at Tampa Bay under Jon Gruden. After a gap year in the UFL as an assistant alongside Jay Gruden, McVay found his way back to the NFL under Mike Shanahan in Washington, hired on as an assistant tight ends coach, eventually becoming offensive coordinator under Jay Gruden in 2014.

Washington’s offensive performance improved greatly under McVay’s watch, catching the eyes of the Los Angeles Rams, who hired Sean McVay at the age of 30 to lead their team as a head coach.

The hire has proven to be wise, as McVay has won the NFC West three times in five years, while never finishing with a losing record. McVay has also taken the Rams to two Super Bowls, winning this past season against the Cincinnati Bengals.

McVay is the third RedHawk alumnus to win a Super Bowl, with Weeb Eubank and John Harbaugh also claiming at least one Super Bowl victory. McVay’s accomplishment makes Miami the only school at the Division I level to be able to claim three such coaches.

There is currently no timetable for the statue to be unveiled to the public.