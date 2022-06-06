Central Michigan RB Kobe Lewis enters transfer portal

Central Michigan running back and kick returner Kobe Lewis has declared for the transfer portal, per reports from On3 Sports’ Matt Zenitz.

Lewis, of Americus, Georgia, was one of the more productive players from John Bonamego’s last recruiting class in 2018, contributing to the team as a true freshman, mostly on special teams, before breaking out as a rotation option with Jonathan Ward in CMU’s MAC West championship run in 2019. Lewis ran for 1,074 yards and 12 touchdowns in support of Ward, as the duo became CMU’s first duo with 1,000+ rushing yards each in program history.

2020 saw Lewis pick up similar production in a similar role, with 468 yards and six touchdowns over six games as a backup to Lew Nichols, who solidified his hold on the starting position in 2021, a season Lewis missed due to a knee injury suffered in camp.

Lewis is expected to be healthy for summer workouts and fall camps wherever he lands, with a COVID year remaining after taking a medical redshirt in 2021.

With the recent departures of Lewis and fellow halfback/cornerback Darius Bracy, CMU will now run with a stable of Nichols (who led the country in rushing yards in 2021), Myles Bailey and Marion Lukes going into fall camp.