2022 MAC Football Preseason Content Stream

What’s old, what’s new, and what’s everything in-between in the world of #MACtion in 2022? Here’s where you can find out!

It might be mid-July, but college football waits for no one, as fall camps loom in the distance and teams all across the country are starting preparations for the 2022 campaign.

Expectations will be different for every team, but the optimism is hard to control at all 130 FBS programs, as every player is looking to be in great shape, coaches are excited to instill new gameplans and the facilities echo with the sounds of maintenance crews ensuring everything is ready for that first kickoff.

Throughout the months of July and August, we will be doing non-conference schedule primers, a catch-all on new developments, and a preview of all 12 teams in the Mid-American Conference in order to inform the masses about the Best Little Conference in the Midwest.

So keep this page bookmarked as we get new information out so you can be all caught up on #MACtion before the first seconds of the season tick off!