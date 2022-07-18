Andrew Taylor, of Alto, Michigan, was one of Central Michigan’s most reliable pieces over the last two seasons, and was rewarded handsomely for his efforts on Sunday night, being selected by the Houston Astros with the last pick of the second round (80th overall) on the first day of the 2022 MLB Amateur Draft.

Taylor, whose fastball has been called nearly invisible by those in the know, went an impressive 20-8 over his three years of service, with a 2.45 earned run average on 195 innings pitched.

Taylor fanned 261 batters over three seasons, giving up only 55 walks, and 16 home runs in that span, while also showing durability, with six complete games.

2022 was a bit of an uneven year compared to his prior work, but he still showed great potential, going 8-4 in 17 starts with a 3.21 ERA and a .202 batting average against, while striking out 132 batters.

Taylor is a two-time all-MAC first team selection (2021 and 2022), while also placing as a consensus all-American as a redshirt freshman in 2021, the same year he won MAC Pitcher and Freshman of the Year honors.

Taylor, a six-foot-five, 195 lb. flame-throwing righty, was the 156th overall prospect per MLB.com’s Top 250 prospects list and the 91st overall collegiate prospect per D1baseball.com, but became a favorite of analytically-based scouts for his potential as a developmental prospect, as he is coveted for his spin rate and carry on his fastball, which tops out at a max of 94 MPH. His best change-up pitch tops at between 78-82 MPH.

Taylor is the second CMU player in three years to be drafted in the top three rounds, joining former teammate Xavier Warren (Milwaukee, 2020.) Taylor’s selection also ensures CMU a draftee in every MLB Amateur Draft dating back to 2007.

Taylor is also the third Chippewa pitcher in program history to be selected in the first two rounds, following in the footsteps of Kevin Tapani (second round by the Oakland Athletics, 1986) and Chris Knapp (first round by the Chicago White Sox, 1975.)