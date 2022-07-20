2022 MAC Preseason Watchlist Tracker

July is the final month without a college football game until February. Although it’s a slow time of the year, one thing this month signifies is the arrival of watchlist season. From the Davey O’Brien Award to the Lombardi Award, preseason watchlists suddenly drop at an expeditious pace. Each one contains a litany of names, and typically, at least one MAC player is present on any given watchlist.

Below we have documented a complete list of MAC players whose names adorn preseason watchlists for 2022:

Maxwell Award

Release date: July 18

Who wins this award? “The Maxwell Award is presented to the best player in college football.”

MAC selections:

Lew Nichols, RB, Central Michigan (So.)

Hassan Beydoun, WR, Eastern Michigan (Sr.)

Marquez Cooper, RB, Kent State (Jr.)

Brett Gabbert, QB, Miami (Jr.)

Dequan Finn, QB, Toledo (So.)

Sean Tyler, RB, Western Michigan (Jr.)

Full list

Davey O’Brien Award

Release date: July 19

Who wins this award? “The Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award is presented annually to the nation’s best college quarterback and is the nation’s oldest and most prestigious national quarterback award.”

MAC selections:

Brett Gabbert, QB, Miami (Jr.)

Full list

Doak Walker Award

Release date: July 20

Who wins this award?

MAC selections:

Lew Nichols, RB, Central Michigan (So.)

Samson Evans, RB, Eastern Michigan (Jr.)

Antario Brown, RB, Northern Illinois (So.)

Harrison Waylee, RB, Northern Illinois (So.)

Sean Tyler, RB, Western Michigan (Jr.)

Full list

Total Appearances

By player:

Brett Gabbert, QB, Miami (Jr.) — 2

Lew Nichols, RB, Central Michigan (So.) — 2

Sean Tyler, RB, Western Michigan (Jr.) — 2

Hassan Beydoun, WR, Eastern Michigan (Sr.) — 1

Antario Brown, RB, Northern Illinois (So.) — 1

Marquez Cooper, RB, Kent State (Jr.) — 1

Samson Evans, RB, Eastern Michigan (Jr.) — 1

Dequan Finn, QB, Toledo (So.) — 1

Harrison Waylee, RB, Northern Illinois (So.) — 1

By school:

Central Michigan — 2

Eastern Michigan — 2

Miami (OH) — 2

Northern Illinois — 2

Western Michigan — 2

Kent State — 1

Toledo — 1

This watchlist tracker will continue to be updated throughout the offseason.