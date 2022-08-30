2022 MAC Football Week 1 Content Stream

The MAC slate kicks off in earnest this week, with all 12 teams looking to make their best impressions in an intrigue-filled 2022 campaign.

We’ve finally made it, folks.

The new season of college football has arrived, and with it, 45 non-conference games over the next four weeks involving our beloved Mid-American Conference.

The 2022 campaign promises plenty of intrigue, with as many as six teams (half the league!) capable of winning it all, while a good handful find themselves in the midst of either looming or fully-fledged rebuilds.

This week, the MAC features a variety of opponents, with three opponents from the FCS (Eastern Kentucky, Long Island University and St. Francis [PA]), seven games agaisnt Power Five opponents (including two games each against the PAC-12, Big Ten and SEC, and one game against the Big 12) and a lone matchup with a Group of Five peer in Florida Atlantic.

This page will update throughout the week with previews, TV/streaming information, recaps and analysis of each game, so be sure to check back frequently!