2022 NFL Cut Day Tracker

The NFL Draft feels like a distant memory, as the dog days of summer start to loosen their grip on the country at large, giving way to the brisk, slightly chilly air of the autumn.

All across the NFL, team executives are making their final roster decisions, with over 800 players getting the pink slip from the 32 member franchises. Nowadays, it’s a bit easier to stick around thanks to relaxed practice squad rules, but the goal at the end of the day is to stick to the 53-man roster if possible, and for the 2022 class of Mid-American Conference draftees and UDFAs, it’s a day they’ll either dread— or want to forget.

We’ve assembled all the names as we have been able to find them for specifically 2022 prospects who were on preseason rosters as of Aug. 30 below. All names have been officially announced and confirmed by the teams via social media.

This list will update as players potentially find new homes through either the waiver system or the practice squad, and is thus subject to change, so remember to check back every so often!

Akron Zips

N/A

Ball State Cardinals

QB Drew Plitt (waived, Cincinnati)

LB Christian Albright (waived with injury, re-signed to IR, Chicago)

SAF Bryce Cosby (waived, Las Vegas) [Editor’s note: status changed at 7 p.m. EST]

Bowling Green Falcons

N/A

Buffalo Bulls

RB Kevin Marks Jr. (waived, Los Angeles Chargers)

OT Evin Ksiezarczyk (waived, Kansas City)

Central Michigan Chippewas

OT Bernhard Raimann (53-man roster, Indianapolis)

OG Luke Goedeke (53-man roster, Tampa Bay)

WR Kalil Pimpleton (waived, Detroit)

FB Troy Hairston II (53-man roster, Houston)

Eastern Michigan Eagles

P Jake Julien (waived, New England)

TE Thomas Odukoya (eligible for practice squad via International Pathways exemption, Tennessee)

Kent State Golden Flashes

QB Dustin Crum (waived, Kansas City)

WR Keshunn Abram (waived, New York Jets)

Miami RedHawks

DE Dominique Robinson (53-man roster, Chicago)

CB Cedric Boswell (waived, Detroit)

LB Sterling Weatherford (waived, Indianapolis)

SAF Mike Brown (waived, Minnesota)

Northern Illinois Huskies

N/A

Ohio Bobcats

TE Armani Rogers (53-man roster, Washington)

RB De’Montre Tuggle (waived, Chicago)

Toledo Rockets

RB Bryant Koback (waived, Minnesota)

CB Samuel Womack (53-man roster, San Francisco)

SAF Tycen Anderson (53-man roster, Cincinnati)

Western Michigan Broncos