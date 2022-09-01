2022 MAC Football TV/Streaming Primer: Thursday, Sept. 1

New year, new hopes and expectations for all 12 Mid-American Conference teams, as the 2022 campaign kicks off today, with five games featuring MAC programs, all of whom find themselves in very different situations.

Potential MAC West dark horse Central Michigan travels to Stillwater to take on an Oklahoma State side with championship ambitions of their own in a nationally-broadcast rematch of their infamous 2016 contest, which saw the Chippewas pull off one of the biggest upsets in CFB lore.

Ball State will travel to SEC country to take on the Tennessee Volunteers in Knoxville, hoping their young squad can show some signs of promise after a 2021 title defense campaign which was less-than-stellar. It could potentially be a make-or-break year for the Cardinals,

Then, there’s the ever-interesting Akron Zips, who look to kick off the Joe Moorhead era in style, with a home opener against a scrappy St. Francis (PA) side who held up well against EMU in the 2021 season.

Finally, Toledo and NIU also kick off their season against FCS opponents ahead of expectation-laden campaigns, playing Long Island University and Eastern Illinois, respectively.

For all the details on how to catch the games live on TV, streaming or the radio, check out the information below:

Akron Zips vs. St. Francis (PA) Red Flash

Game Info:

Where: Summa Field at InfoCision Stadium, in Akron, Ohio

Summa Field at InfoCision Stadium, in Akron, Ohio When: Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022 at 6 p.m. EST

Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022 at 6 p.m. EST Weather: Cloudy, with a high of 74 degrees and winds to the northwest at 9 MPH.

Cloudy, with a high of 74 degrees and winds to the northwest at 9 MPH. Odds: N/A

How to watch/stream/listen:

TV options: The game will not be televised due to it being a streaming exclusive.

The game will not be televised due to it being a streaming exclusive. Streaming options: The game will be available exclusively via the ESPN App. A valid cable subscription is required for viewing.

The game will be available exclusively via the ESPN App. A valid cable subscription is required for viewing. Radio options: Dave Skoczen (play-by-play) and Joe Dunn (color) will provide the Akron call for WHLO-AM 640, while Pat Farabaugh (play-by-play) and Jay Roberts (color) will provide the SFU call for WYUP-FM 107.1.

Central Michigan Chippewas at Oklahoma State Cowboys

Game Info:

Where: Boone Pickens Field in Stillwater, Oklahoma

Boone Pickens Field in Stillwater, Oklahoma When: Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, 7 p.m. EST

Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, 7 p.m. EST Weather: Partly cloudy conditions, with quickly decreasing temperatures after sunset (7:55 p.m.), settling at 64 degrees. Winds east-northeast at 9 MPH, with 12 percent chance of precipitation.

Partly cloudy conditions, with quickly decreasing temperatures after sunset (7:55 p.m.), settling at 64 degrees. Winds east-northeast at 9 MPH, with 12 percent chance of precipitation. Odds: Oklahoma State -21, O/U 58 points, per OddsShark.

How to watch/stream/listen:

TV options: The game will be televised exclusively on FS1. A valid cable or satellite subscription is required for viewing.

The game will be televised exclusively on FS1. A valid cable or satellite subscription is required for viewing. Streaming options: The game will be available for streaming via the FS1 App. A valid cable subscription is required for viewing. Other streaming carriers include Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, AT&T Now PLUS, TVision Live, YouTubeTV and fuboTV.

The game will be available for streaming via the FS1 App. A valid cable subscription is required for viewing. Other streaming carriers include Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, AT&T Now PLUS, TVision Live, YouTubeTV and fuboTV. Radio options: Adam Jaksa (play-by-play) and Brock Gutierrez (color) will provide the CMU call for WUPS-FM 98.5, while Dave Hunziker (play-by-play) and John Holcomb (color) will provide the Oklahoma State call for KSPI-FM 93.7.

Ball State Cardinals vs. Tennessee Volunteers

Game Info:

Where: Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee

Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee When: Thursday, Sept. 1, at 7 p.m. EST

Thursday, Sept. 1, at 7 p.m. EST Weather: Mostly sunny conditions, with slowly decreasing temperatures after sunset (8:03 p.m.), and a high of 88 and low of 63 degrees. Winds to the north at 4 MPH, 11 percent chance of precipitation.

Mostly sunny conditions, with slowly decreasing temperatures after sunset (8:03 p.m.), and a high of 88 and low of 63 degrees. Winds to the north at 4 MPH, 11 percent chance of precipitation. Odds: Tennessee -27.5, over/under 68, per OddsShark.

How to watch/stream/listen:

TV options: The game will be televised exclusively on the SEC Network. A valid cable or satellite subscription is required for viewing.

The game will be televised exclusively on the SEC Network. A valid cable or satellite subscription is required for viewing. Streaming options: The game will be available for streaming via the ESPN App. A valid cable subscription is required for viewing. Other streaming carriers include Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, YouTubeTV and fuboTV.

The game will be available for streaming via the ESPN App. A valid cable subscription is required for viewing. Other streaming carriers include Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, YouTubeTV and fuboTV. Radio options: Bob Kesling (play-by-play) and Pat Ryan (color) will provide the Tennessee call for WIVK-FM 107.7, while Joel Goddett (play-by-play) and Mark O’Connell (color) will provide the Ball State call for WLBC-FM 104.1.

Toledo Rockets vs. Long Island University Sharks

Game Info:

Where: Glass Bowl in Toledo, Ohio

Glass Bowl in Toledo, Ohio When: Thursday, Sept. 1, at 7 p.m. EST

Thursday, Sept. 1, at 7 p.m. EST Weather: Sunny, with a high of 76 and a low of 56 degrees after sunset (8:07 p.m.), winds at 9 MPH for kick off, decreasing during the night.

Sunny, with a high of 76 and a low of 56 degrees after sunset (8:07 p.m.), winds at 9 MPH for kick off, decreasing during the night. Odds: N/A

How to watch/stream/listen:

TV options: The game will not be televised due to it being a streaming exclusive.

The game will not be televised due to it being a streaming exclusive. Streaming options: The game will be available exclusively via the ESPN App. A valid cable subscription is required for viewing.

The game will be available exclusively via the ESPN App. A valid cable subscription is required for viewing. Radio options: Brett Balbinot (play-by-play) and Bruce Gradkowski (color) will provide the Toledo call for the Rockets Radio Network. Broadcast information for LIU could not be found as of publication.

Northern Illinois Huskies vs. Eastern Illinois Panthers

Game Info:

Where: Huskie Stadium in DeKalb, Illinois

Huskie Stadium in DeKalb, Illinois When: Thursday, Sept. 1, at 7 p.m. EST

Thursday, Sept. 1, at 7 p.m. EST Weather: 77 degrees and mostly sunny at kick, with temperatures dropping to 70 after sunset. Winds at 6 MPH, with no chance of precipitation.

77 degrees and mostly sunny at kick, with temperatures dropping to 70 after sunset. Winds at 6 MPH, with no chance of precipitation. Odds: N/A

How to watch/stream/listen: