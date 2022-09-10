2022 MAC Football TV/Streaming Primer: Saturday, Sept. 10

It’s kickoffs from morning to evening for the members of our beloved Mid-American Conference, as all 12 teams are set to engage in 11 contests, spanning from Ohio vs. Penn State on broadcast television at noon, all the way to four separate games with a 7 p.m. kick.

You’ll notice we said 11 contests for 12 teams... that’s not a typo, as we have our first conference game of the year between Western Michigan and Ball State, two teams who took tough losses to Power Five squads last week. Which team can make a statement in the rough-and-tumble MAC West early?

There’s plenty of intrigue to be had as we enter the second week of the 202 season, that’s for sure. Check out all the times, TV stations, streaming services, radio information for every MAC game below:

Western Michigan Broncos at Ball State Cardinals

Game Info:

Where: Sheumann Stadium in Muncie, Indiana

Sheumann Stadium in Muncie, Indiana When: Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at 2 p.m. EST

Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at 2 p.m. EST Weather: 81 degrees and cloudy at kickoff, with a 24 percent chance of precipitation. Winds at 7 MPH.

81 degrees and cloudy at kickoff, with a 24 percent chance of precipitation. Winds at 7 MPH. Odds: WMU is a 6.5-point favorite, with an over/under of 52, per OddsShark.

How to watch/stream/listen:

TV options: This game will not be televised due to it being a streaming exclusive.

This game will not be televised due to it being a streaming exclusive. Streaming options: The game will be available exclusively via ESPN+. A valid subscription is required for viewing.

Radio options: Robin Hook (play-by-play) will provide the WMU call for Jack 106.5 FM, while Joel Goddett (play-by-play) and Mark O’Connell (color) will provide the Ball State call for WLBC-FM 104.1.

Akron Zips at Michigan State Spartans

Game Info:

Where: Spartan Stadium at East Lansing, Michigan

Spartan Stadium at East Lansing, Michigan When: Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, 6 p.m. EST

Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, 6 p.m. EST Weather: 81 degrees and cloudy, with a 12 percent chance of rain at kickoff. Winds at 8 MPH.

81 degrees and cloudy, with a 12 percent chance of rain at kickoff. Winds at 8 MPH. Odds: Michigan State is a 34.5 point favorite, with a over/under of 56, per OddsShark.

How to watch/stream/listen:

TV options: The game will be be available on the Big Ten Network. A valid cable subscription is required.

The game will be be available on the Big Ten Network. A valid cable subscription is required. Streaming options: The game will be available for streaming via the Fox Sports App. A valid subscription is required for viewing. Other streaming carriers include Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, AT&T Now PLUS, TVision Live, YouTubeTV and fuboTV.

The game will be available for streaming via the Fox Sports App. A valid subscription is required for viewing. Other streaming carriers include Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, AT&T Now PLUS, TVision Live, YouTubeTV and fuboTV. Radio options: Dave Skoczen (play-by-play) and Joe Dunn (color) will provide the Akron call for WHLO-AM 640, while Will Tieman, Seth Newman, Jason Strayhorn, and George Blaha are all involved in the call for the Spartans on WMMQ-FM 94.9.

Eastern Kentucky Colonels vs. Bowling Green Falcons

Game Info:

Where: Doyt Perry Stadium in Bowling Green, Ohio

Doyt Perry Stadium in Bowling Green, Ohio When: Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, 6 p.m. EST

Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, 6 p.m. EST Weather: 80 degrees and cloudy, with a 15 percent chance of rain at kickoff. Winds 11 MPH.

80 degrees and cloudy, with a 15 percent chance of rain at kickoff. Winds 11 MPH. Odds: BGSU is a five-point favorite, with an over/under 52.5, per OddsShark.

How to watch/stream/listen:

TV options: The game will be not be available on TV, as it is a streaming exclusive.

The game will be not be available on TV, as it is a streaming exclusive. Streaming options: The game will be available for streaming exclusively via ESPN3. A valid cable subscription is required for viewing.

The game will be available for streaming exclusively via ESPN3. A valid cable subscription is required for viewing. Radio options: Todd Walker (play-by-play) and John Gibson (color) will provide the BGSU call for Eagle FM 99, while Greg Stotelmeyer (play-by-play) and Jim Tirey (color) will provide the EKU call for WCYO-FM 100.7.

Holy Cross Crusaders at Buffalo Bulls

Game Info:

Where: UB Stadium in Buffalo, New York

UB Stadium in Buffalo, New York When: Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at 6 p.m. EST

Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at 6 p.m. EST Weather: 78 degrees and mostly cloudy, with no chance of precipitation. Winds at 7 MPH.

78 degrees and mostly cloudy, with no chance of precipitation. Winds at 7 MPH. Odds: Buffalo is an 11-point favorite, with an over/under of 52.5, per OddsShark.

How to watch/stream/listen:

TV options: The game will be not be available on TV, as it is a streaming exclusive.

The game will be not be available on TV, as it is a streaming exclusive. Streaming options: The game will be available exclusively via ESPN3. A valid subscription is required for viewing.

The game will be available exclusively via ESPN3. A valid subscription is required for viewing. Radio options: Both streams are available via the Varsity Network app, with Paul Peck (play-by-play) and Scott Wilson (color) providing the Buffalo call.

South Alabama Jaguars at Central Michigan Chippewas

Game Info:

Where: Roy Kramer/Herb Deromedi Field at Kelly/Shorts Stadium in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan

Roy Kramer/Herb Deromedi Field at Kelly/Shorts Stadium in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan When: Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at 1 p.m. EST

Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at 1 p.m. EST Weather: 81 degrees and mostly cloudy, with 15 percent chance of precipitation. Winds at 11 MPH.

81 degrees and mostly cloudy, with 15 percent chance of precipitation. Winds at 11 MPH. Odds: CMU is a 6.5-point favorite, with an over/under of 59, per OddsShark.

How to watch/stream/listen:

TV options: The game will be not be available on TV, as it is a streaming exclusive.

The game will be not be available on TV, as it is a streaming exclusive. Streaming options: The game will be available exclusively via ESPN+. A valid subscription is required for viewing.

The game will be available exclusively via ESPN+. A valid subscription is required for viewing. Radio options: J.D. Byars (play-by-play) and Pat Greenwood (color) will handle the Jaguars call on Sports Talk 99.5, while Adam Jaksa (play-by-play) and Brock Gutierrez (color) will provide the CMU call for WUPS-FM 98.5.

Eastern Michigan Eagles at Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin’ Cajuns

Game Info:

Where: Cajun Field in Lafayette, Louisiana

Cajun Field in Lafayette, Louisiana When: Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at 7 p.m. EST

Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at 7 p.m. EST Weather: 81 degrees with a threat of isolated thunderstorms at kickoff. 38 percent chance of precipitation holding steady until about 11 p.m. EST. Winds at 1-4 MPH.

81 degrees with a threat of isolated thunderstorms at kickoff. 38 percent chance of precipitation holding steady until about 11 p.m. EST. Winds at 1-4 MPH. Odds: UL-Lafayette is an 11.5-point favorite, while the over/under 56.5, per OddsShark.

How to watch/stream/listen:

TV options: The game will be televised on the NFL Network. A valid cable subscription is required for viewing.

The game will be televised on the NFL Network. A valid cable subscription is required for viewing. Streaming options: The game will be available via NFL App and on cable/satellite services with a valid subscription is required for viewing. fuboTV also carries the service.

The game will be available via NFL App and on cable/satellite services with a valid subscription is required for viewing. fuboTV also carries the service. Radio options: Jay Walker (play-by-play) and Gerald Broussard (analyst) will have the ULL call on ESPN Lafayette 103.3 FM, while Tom Helmer (play-by-play) and Rob Rubick (color) will provide the EMU call for WEMU-FM 89.1.

Kent State Golden Flashes at Oklahoma Sooners

Game Info:

Where: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Oklahoma

Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Oklahoma When: Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, 7 p.m. EST

Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, 7 p.m. EST Weather: 85 degrees and partly cloudy, with no chance of precipitation at kickoff. Winds at 8 MPH.

85 degrees and partly cloudy, with no chance of precipitation at kickoff. Winds at 8 MPH. Odds: Oklahoma is a 33-point favorite, with an over/under of 72.5, per OddsShark.

How to watch/stream/listen:

TV options: The game will not be televised, as it is a streaming exclusive.

The game will not be televised, as it is a streaming exclusive. Streaming options: The game will be available for streaming exclusively via ESPN+. A valid subscription is required for viewing.

The game will be available for streaming exclusively via ESPN+. A valid subscription is required for viewing. Radio options: Rob Polinsky (play-by-play) and Chase Ferris (color) will provide the Kent State call for WHLO-AM 640, while Toby Rowland (play-by-play) and Teddy Lehman (color) will handle the Oklahoma call on KRXO-107.7 FM.

Robert Morris Colonials at Miami RedHawks

Game Info:

Where: Yager Stadium in Oxford, Ohio

Yager Stadium in Oxford, Ohio When: Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, 6 p.m. EST

Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, 6 p.m. EST Weather: 78 degrees and cloudy at kickoff, with a 15 percent chance of rain. Winds at 6 MPH.

78 degrees and cloudy at kickoff, with a 15 percent chance of rain. Winds at 6 MPH. Odds: Miami is a 38-point favorite, with an over/under of 55, per OddsShark.

How to watch/stream/listen:

TV options: The game will be not be available on TV, as it is a streaming exclusive.

The game will be not be available on TV, as it is a streaming exclusive. Streaming options: The game will be available for streaming exclusively via ESPN+. A valid subscription is required for viewing.

Radio options: Steve Baker (play-by-play) and Terry Bridge (color) will provide the Miami call for WMOH-AM 1450, while Chris S. Hovlin, Dr. Raymond “Smoke” Thomas and Jim Elias will be involved in the RMU radio call at the following link.

Northern Illinois Huskies at Tulsa Golden Hurricane

Game Info:

Where: Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium in Tulsa, Oklahoma

Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium in Tulsa, Oklahoma When: Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at 7 p.m. EST

Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at 7 p.m. EST Weather: 85 and mostly sunny, with no chance of rain at kickoff. Winds at 5 MPH.

85 and mostly sunny, with no chance of rain at kickoff. Winds at 5 MPH. Odds: Tulsa is a 6.5-point favorite, with an over/under of 63.5, per OddsShark.

How to watch/stream/listen:

TV options: The game will be not be available on TV, as it is a streaming exclusive.

The game will be not be available on TV, as it is a streaming exclusive. Streaming options: The game will be available exclusively via ESPN+. A valid subscription is required for viewing.

The game will be available exclusively via ESPN+. A valid subscription is required for viewing. Radio options: Bruce Howard (play-by-play) and Rick Couri (analyst) will handle the call for Tulsa on Big Country 99.5, while Bill Baker (play-by-play) and Mark Lindo (color) will provide the NIU call for WDKB-FM 94.9.

Ohio Bobcats at Penn State Nittany Lions

Game Info:

Where: Beaver Stadium in State College, Pennsylvania

Beaver Stadium in State College, Pennsylvania When: Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at 12 p.m. EST

Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at 12 p.m. EST Weather: 74 degrees and mostly cloudy, with no chance of rain at kickoff. Winds at 6 MPH.

74 degrees and mostly cloudy, with no chance of rain at kickoff. Winds at 6 MPH. Odds: Penn State is a 27-point favorite, with an over/under of 54.5, per OddsShark.

How to watch/stream/listen:

TV options: The game will be televised on ABC. Check your local listings for availability.

The game will be televised on ABC. Check your local listings for availability. Streaming options: The game will be available via the ESPN App. A valid cable subscription is required for viewing. Other streaming carriers include Sling, DirecTV Stream, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, or YouTube TV.

The game will be available via the ESPN App. A valid cable subscription is required for viewing. Other streaming carriers include Sling, DirecTV Stream, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, or YouTube TV. Radio options: Russ Eisentein (play-by-play) and Rob Cornelius (color) will provide the Ohio call for WXTQ-FM 105.5, while Steve Jones (play-by-play) and Jack Ham (color) will provide he Penn State call on State College’s ESPN 103.7 FM.

UMass Minutemen at Toledo Rockets

Game Info:

Where: The Glass Bowl in Toledo, Ohio

The Glass Bowl in Toledo, Ohio When: Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at 7 p.m. EST

Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at 7 p.m. EST Weather: 78 and cloudy, with a 21 percent chance of precipitation at kickoff. Winds at 9 MPH.

78 and cloudy, with a 21 percent chance of precipitation at kickoff. Winds at 9 MPH. Odds: Toledo is a 28.5-point favorite, with an over/under of 49, per OddsShark.

How to watch/stream/listen: