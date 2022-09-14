Ball State; Georgia agree to football contest in 2023

The Ball State Cardinals will see a sudden change in their 2023 football schedule, as the Georgia Bulldogs have come to terms with the Muncie-based program to play a football game in 2023 in Athens, Georgia.

The game, scheduled for Sept. 9, will be played at Georgia’s Sanford Stadium, and will replace a contest which was previously scheduled with the Oklahoma Sooners.

The Bulldogs were placed in the position due to a guidance from the Southeastern Conference on Wednesday afternoon, which directed the Bulldogs and the Tennessee Volunteers to adjust their schedules in light of Oklahoma joining the conference in the near future as part of their recent expansion announcements.

The Cardinals were able to line up the 2023 date, and will likely reschedule their previously-expected game with Army West Point to make the date work. Ball State also has contests against Kentucky (Sept. 2) on the road, and the pair of Indiana State (Sept. 16) and Georgia Southern (Sept. 23) at Scheumann Stadium in the 2023 season.

The game would be Ball State’s 13th against an SEC team, with Kentucky scheduled the week prior.

As of publication, the amount of money BSU received as part of the agreement has not been made public.