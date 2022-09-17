2022 MAC Football TV/Streaming Primer: Saturday, Sept. 17

Well, last week was not ideal for the members of the MAC, as they went a combined 2-8 in non-conference games, with two losses to FCS squads included.
The good news is that Saturday presents a new opportunity to move on and try to re-start the old momentum again, with 12 new contests to look forward to as a fan of the #MACtion. Once again, games will kickoff from around 1 p.m. Eastern all the way into the very late evening, with a 10:30 p.m. kickoff in Arizona, giving us the ultra-rare five-window evening.
We’ve collected all the information you need to watch the MAC in action below:
Akron Zips at Tennessee Volunteers
Game Info:
- Where: Neyland Stadium at Knoxville, Tennessee
- When: Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 at 7 p.m. EST
- Weather: 79 degrees and sunny at kickoff, with minimal chance of precipitation. Calm winds.
- Odds: Tennessee is a 47.5-point favorite, with an over/under of 67, per OddsShark.
How to watch/stream/listen:
- TV options: This game will not be televised due to it being a streaming exclusive.
- Streaming options: The game will be available exclusively via ESPN+. A valid subscription is required for viewing.
Radio options: Dave Skoczen (play-by-play) and Joe Dunn (color) will provide the Akron call for WHLO-AM 640, while Bob Kesling (play-by-play) and Pat Ryan (color) will provide the Tennessee call for WIVK-FM 107.7
Murray State Racers at Ball State Cardinals
Game Info:
- Where: Sheumann Stadium in Muncie, Indiana
- When: Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, 6 p.m. EST
- Weather: 83 degrees and partly cloudy, with no chance of rain at kickoff. Winds at 10 MPH.
- Odds: N/A
How to watch/stream/listen:
- TV options: This game will not be televised due to it being a streaming exclusive.
- Streaming options: The game will be available for streaming exclusively on ESPN+. A valid subscription is required for viewing.
- Radio options: Joel Goddett (play-by-play) and Mark O’Connell (color) will provide the Ball State call for WLBC-FM 104.1., while Neal Bradley (play-by-play) and Josh McKeel (color) will provide the Murray State call on Froggy 103.7 FM.
Marshall Thundering Herd vs. Bowling Green Falcons
Game Info:
- Where: Doyt Perry Stadium in Bowling Green, Ohio
- When: Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, 5 p.m. EST
- Weather: 83 degrees and partly cloudy, with no chance of rain at kickoff. Winds 10 MPH.
- Odds: Marshall is a 16.5-point favorite, with an over/under 51, per OddsShark.
How to watch/stream/listen:
- TV options: The game will be aired on the NFL Network with ESPN in charge of production.
- Streaming options: The game will be available for streaming via the NFL App or on cable streaming services which have NFL Network as an option. A valid cable subscription is required for viewing.
- Radio options: Todd Walker (play-by-play) and John Gibson (color) will provide the BGSU call for Eagle FM 99, while Steve Cotton (play-by-play) will provide the Marshall call for The Varsity Network.
Buffalo Bulls at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers
Game Info:
- Where: James C. Benton Field at Brooks Stadium in Conway, South Carolina
- When: Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 at 1 p.m. EST
- Weather: 80 degrees and mostly sunny, with no chance of precipitation. Winds at 7 MPH.
- Odds: CCU is an 13.5-point favorite, with an over/under of 59.5, per OddsShark.
How to watch/stream/listen:
- TV options: The game will be not be available on TV, as it is a streaming exclusive.
- Streaming options: The game will be available exclusively via ESPN+. A valid subscription is required for viewing.
- Radio options: Paul Peck (play-by-play) and Scott Wilson (color) providing the Buffalo call on The Varsity Network App, while Joe Cashion (play-by-play) and Layne Harris (color) will provide the Chants call at WRNN-FM 99.5.
Bucknell Bison at Central Michigan Chippewas
Game Info:
- Where: Roy Kramer/Herb Deromedi Field at Kelly/Shorts Stadium in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan
- When: Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 at 1 p.m. EST
- Weather: 78 degrees and mostly cloudy, with no chance of precipitation at kickoff. Winds at 10 MPH.
- Odds: N/A
How to watch/stream/listen:
- TV options: The game will be not be available on TV, as it is a streaming exclusive.
- Streaming options: The game will be available exclusively via ESPN+. A valid subscription is required for viewing.
- Radio options: Doug Birdson (play-by-play) and Kevin Herr (color) will provide the Bucknell call on the Bison Radio Network, while Adam Jaksa (play-by-play) and Brock Gutierrez (color) will provide the CMU call for WUPS-FM 98.5.
Eastern Michigan Eagles at Arizona State Sun Devils
Game Info:
- Where: Frank Kush Field at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona
- When: Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 at 11 p.m. EST
- Weather: 88 degrees and clear at kickoff, with no chance at precipitation. Winds at 7 MPH.
- Odds: Arizona State is an 20.5-point favorite, while the over/under 56.5, per OddsShark.
How to watch/stream/listen:
- TV options: The game will be televised on the PAC-12 Network. A valid cable subscription is required for viewing.
- Streaming options: The game will be available via the PAC-12 Now App, or on applicable cable/satellite services (with a valid subscription required.) fuboTV also carries the service.
- Radio options: Tim Healy (play-by-play) and Jeff Van Raaphorst (analyst) will have the AZ State call on ESPN 620 AM, while Tom Helmer (play-by-play) and Rob Rubick (color) will provide the EMU call for WEMU-FM 89.1.
Long Island Sharks vs. Kent State Golden Flashes
Game Info:
- Where: Dix Stadium in Kent, Ohio
- When: Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, 12 p.m. EST
- Weather: 78 degrees and partly cloudy, with no chance of precipitation at kickoff. Winds at 6 MPH.
- Odds: N/A
How to watch/stream/listen:
- TV options: The game will not be televised, as it is a streaming exclusive.
- Streaming options: The game will be available for streaming exclusively via ESPN+. A valid subscription is required for viewing.
- Radio options: Rob Polinsky (play-by-play) and Chase Ferris (color) will provide the Kent State call for WHLO-AM 640.
Cincinnati Bearcats vs. Miami RedHawks
Game Info:
- Where: Pau brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio
- When: Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, 12 p.m. EST
- Weather: 79 degrees and mostly sunny at kickoff, with no chance of rain. Winds at 5 MPH.
- Odds: Cincy is a 22-point favorite, with an over/under of 50.5, per OddsShark.
How to watch/stream/listen:
- TV options: The game will be on ESPNU. A valid cable subscription is required for viewing.
- Streaming options: The game will be available for streaming on the ESPN App. A valid subscription is required for viewing. Other streaming carriers include Sling, DirecTV Stream, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, or YouTube TV.
Radio options: Steve Baker (play-by-play) and Terry Bridge (color) will provide the Miami call for WMOH-AM 1450, while Dan Hoard (play-by-play) and Jim Kelly Jr. (color) will provide the Cincy call for WEBN-FM.
Vanderbilt Commodores vs. Northern Illinois Huskies
Game Info:
- Where: Huskie Stadium in DeKalb, Illinois
- When: Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 at 3:30 p.m. EST
- Weather: 80 and mostly cloudy, with no chance of rain at kickoff. Winds at 11 MPH.
- Odds: NIU is a two-point favorite, with an over/under of 60, per OddsShark.
How to watch/stream/listen:
- TV options: The game will air on CBS Sports Network. A valid cable subscription is required for viewing.
- Streaming options: The game will be available for streaming via the Paramount+ App. A valid subscription is required for viewing. Other applicable cable/satellite streaming options are also available with valid subscription.
- Radio options: Andrew Allegretta (play-by-play) and Norman Jordan (analyst) will handle the call for Vandy on WQZQ-AM 830, while Bill Baker (play-by-play) and Mark Lindo (color) will provide the NIU call for WDKB-FM 94.9.
Ohio Bobcats at Iowa State Cyclones
Game Info:
- Where: Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa
- When: Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 at 1 p.m. EST
- Weather: 74 degrees and mostly cloudy, with a 15 percent chance of rain at kickoff. Winds at 12-15 MPH.
- Odds: Iowa State is a 18.5-point favorite, with an over/under of 48, per OddsShark.
How to watch/stream/listen:
- TV options: The game will be not be televised, as it is streaming exclusive.
- Streaming options: The game will be available exclusively via ESPN+. A valid cable subscription is required for viewing.
- Radio options: Russ Eisentein (play-by-play) and Rob Cornelius (color) will provide the Ohio call for WXTQ-FM 105.5, while John Walters (play-by-play) and Eric Heft (color) will provide the Iowa State call on The Varsity Network app.
Toledo Rockets at Ohio State Buckeyes
Game Info:
- Where: The Glass Bowl in Toledo, Ohio
- When: Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 at 7 p.m. EST
- Weather: 80 and cloudy, with no chance of precipitation at kickoff. Temperature steadily dropping to about 74 degrees throughout. Winds at 6 MPH.
- Odds: Ohio State is a 32-point favorite, with an over/under of 62, per OddsShark.
How to watch/stream/listen:
- TV options: The game will be available on FOX. Check your local network schedules for availability.
- Streaming options: The game will be available via the Fox Sports App. A valid subscription is required for viewing. Other applicable cable/satellite streaming services will also be available.
- Radio options: Brett Balbinot (play-by-play) and Bruce Gradkowski (color) will provide the Toledo call for the Rockets Radio Network, while Paul Keels (play-by-play) and Jim Lachey (color) will provide the Ohio State call for The Fan 97.1 FM.
Western Michigan Broncos vs. Pittsburgh Panthers
Game Info:
- Where: Waldo Stadium in Kalamazoo, Michigan
- When: Friday, Sept. 17, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. EST
- Weather: 80 and partly cloudy at kickoff, with slowly declining temperatures after sunset. Winds at 7 MPH.
- Odds: Pittsburgh is a 10-point favorite, with an over/under of 47.5, per OddsShark.
How to watch/stream/listen:
- TV options: The game will be televised on ESPNU. A valid cable subscription is required for viewing.
- Streaming options: The game will be available via the ESPN App. A valid cable subscription is required for viewing. Other streaming carriers include Sling, DirecTV Stream, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, or YouTube TV.
- Radio options: Robin Hook (play-by-play) will provide the WMU call for Jack 106.5 FM, while Bill Hargrove (play-by-play) and Pat Bostick (color) will provide the Pitt call for 93.7 FM The Fan.
