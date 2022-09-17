2022 MAC Football TV/Streaming Primer: Saturday, Sept. 17

Well, last week was not ideal for the members of the MAC, as they went a combined 2-8 in non-conference games, with two losses to FCS squads included.

The good news is that Saturday presents a new opportunity to move on and try to re-start the old momentum again, with 12 new contests to look forward to as a fan of the #MACtion. Once again, games will kickoff from around 1 p.m. Eastern all the way into the very late evening, with a 10:30 p.m. kickoff in Arizona, giving us the ultra-rare five-window evening.

We’ve collected all the information you need to watch the MAC in action below:

Akron Zips at Tennessee Volunteers

Game Info:

Where: Neyland Stadium at Knoxville, Tennessee

Neyland Stadium at Knoxville, Tennessee When: Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 at 7 p.m. EST

Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 at 7 p.m. EST Weather: 79 degrees and sunny at kickoff, with minimal chance of precipitation. Calm winds.

79 degrees and sunny at kickoff, with minimal chance of precipitation. Calm winds. Odds: Tennessee is a 47.5-point favorite, with an over/under of 67, per OddsShark.

How to watch/stream/listen:

TV options: This game will not be televised due to it being a streaming exclusive.

This game will not be televised due to it being a streaming exclusive. Streaming options: The game will be available exclusively via ESPN+. A valid subscription is required for viewing.

Radio options: Dave Skoczen (play-by-play) and Joe Dunn (color) will provide the Akron call for WHLO-AM 640, while Bob Kesling (play-by-play) and Pat Ryan (color) will provide the Tennessee call for WIVK-FM 107.7

Murray State Racers at Ball State Cardinals

Game Info:

Where: Sheumann Stadium in Muncie, Indiana

Sheumann Stadium in Muncie, Indiana When: Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, 6 p.m. EST

Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, 6 p.m. EST Weather: 83 degrees and partly cloudy, with no chance of rain at kickoff. Winds at 10 MPH.

83 degrees and partly cloudy, with no chance of rain at kickoff. Winds at 10 MPH. Odds: N/A

How to watch/stream/listen:

TV options: This game will not be televised due to it being a streaming exclusive.

This game will not be televised due to it being a streaming exclusive. Streaming options: The game will be available for streaming exclusively on ESPN+. A valid subscription is required for viewing.

The game will be available for streaming exclusively on ESPN+. A valid subscription is required for viewing. Radio options: Joel Goddett (play-by-play) and Mark O’Connell (color) will provide the Ball State call for WLBC-FM 104.1., while Neal Bradley (play-by-play) and Josh McKeel (color) will provide the Murray State call on Froggy 103.7 FM.

Marshall Thundering Herd vs. Bowling Green Falcons

Game Info:

Where: Doyt Perry Stadium in Bowling Green, Ohio

Doyt Perry Stadium in Bowling Green, Ohio When: Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, 5 p.m. EST

Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, 5 p.m. EST Weather: 83 degrees and partly cloudy, with no chance of rain at kickoff. Winds 10 MPH.

83 degrees and partly cloudy, with no chance of rain at kickoff. Winds 10 MPH. Odds: Marshall is a 16.5-point favorite, with an over/under 51, per OddsShark.

How to watch/stream/listen:

TV options: The game will be aired on the NFL Network with ESPN in charge of production.

The game will be aired on the NFL Network with ESPN in charge of production. Streaming options: The game will be available for streaming via the NFL App or on cable streaming services which have NFL Network as an option. A valid cable subscription is required for viewing.

The game will be available for streaming via the NFL App or on cable streaming services which have NFL Network as an option. A valid cable subscription is required for viewing. Radio options: Todd Walker (play-by-play) and John Gibson (color) will provide the BGSU call for Eagle FM 99, while Steve Cotton (play-by-play) will provide the Marshall call for The Varsity Network.

Buffalo Bulls at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

Game Info:

Where: James C. Benton Field at Brooks Stadium in Conway, South Carolina

James C. Benton Field at Brooks Stadium in Conway, South Carolina When: Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 at 1 p.m. EST

Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 at 1 p.m. EST Weather: 80 degrees and mostly sunny, with no chance of precipitation. Winds at 7 MPH.

80 degrees and mostly sunny, with no chance of precipitation. Winds at 7 MPH. Odds: CCU is an 13.5-point favorite, with an over/under of 59.5, per OddsShark.

How to watch/stream/listen:

TV options: The game will be not be available on TV, as it is a streaming exclusive.

The game will be not be available on TV, as it is a streaming exclusive. Streaming options: The game will be available exclusively via ESPN+. A valid subscription is required for viewing.

The game will be available exclusively via ESPN+. A valid subscription is required for viewing. Radio options: Paul Peck (play-by-play) and Scott Wilson (color) providing the Buffalo call on The Varsity Network App, while Joe Cashion (play-by-play) and Layne Harris (color) will provide the Chants call at WRNN-FM 99.5.

Bucknell Bison at Central Michigan Chippewas

Game Info:

Where: Roy Kramer/Herb Deromedi Field at Kelly/Shorts Stadium in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan

Roy Kramer/Herb Deromedi Field at Kelly/Shorts Stadium in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan When: Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 at 1 p.m. EST

Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 at 1 p.m. EST Weather: 78 degrees and mostly cloudy, with no chance of precipitation at kickoff. Winds at 10 MPH.

78 degrees and mostly cloudy, with no chance of precipitation at kickoff. Winds at 10 MPH. Odds: N/A

How to watch/stream/listen:

TV options: The game will be not be available on TV, as it is a streaming exclusive.

The game will be not be available on TV, as it is a streaming exclusive. Streaming options: The game will be available exclusively via ESPN+. A valid subscription is required for viewing.

The game will be available exclusively via ESPN+. A valid subscription is required for viewing. Radio options: Doug Birdson (play-by-play) and Kevin Herr (color) will provide the Bucknell call on the Bison Radio Network, while Adam Jaksa (play-by-play) and Brock Gutierrez (color) will provide the CMU call for WUPS-FM 98.5.

Eastern Michigan Eagles at Arizona State Sun Devils

Game Info:

Where: Frank Kush Field at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona

Frank Kush Field at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona When: Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 at 11 p.m. EST

Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 at 11 p.m. EST Weather: 88 degrees and clear at kickoff, with no chance at precipitation. Winds at 7 MPH.

88 degrees and clear at kickoff, with no chance at precipitation. Winds at 7 MPH. Odds: Arizona State is an 20.5-point favorite, while the over/under 56.5, per OddsShark.

How to watch/stream/listen:

TV options: The game will be televised on the PAC-12 Network. A valid cable subscription is required for viewing.

The game will be televised on the PAC-12 Network. A valid cable subscription is required for viewing. Streaming options: The game will be available via the PAC-12 Now App, or on applicable cable/satellite services (with a valid subscription required.) fuboTV also carries the service.

The game will be available via the PAC-12 Now App, or on applicable cable/satellite services (with a valid subscription required.) fuboTV also carries the service. Radio options: Tim Healy (play-by-play) and Jeff Van Raaphorst (analyst) will have the AZ State call on ESPN 620 AM, while Tom Helmer (play-by-play) and Rob Rubick (color) will provide the EMU call for WEMU-FM 89.1.

Long Island Sharks vs. Kent State Golden Flashes

Game Info:

Where: Dix Stadium in Kent, Ohio

Dix Stadium in Kent, Ohio When: Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, 12 p.m. EST

Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, 12 p.m. EST Weather: 78 degrees and partly cloudy, with no chance of precipitation at kickoff. Winds at 6 MPH.

78 degrees and partly cloudy, with no chance of precipitation at kickoff. Winds at 6 MPH. Odds: N/A

How to watch/stream/listen:

TV options: The game will not be televised, as it is a streaming exclusive.

The game will not be televised, as it is a streaming exclusive. Streaming options: The game will be available for streaming exclusively via ESPN+. A valid subscription is required for viewing.

The game will be available for streaming exclusively via ESPN+. A valid subscription is required for viewing. Radio options: Rob Polinsky (play-by-play) and Chase Ferris (color) will provide the Kent State call for WHLO-AM 640.

Cincinnati Bearcats vs. Miami RedHawks

Game Info:

Where: Pau brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio

Pau brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio When: Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, 12 p.m. EST

Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, 12 p.m. EST Weather: 79 degrees and mostly sunny at kickoff, with no chance of rain. Winds at 5 MPH.

79 degrees and mostly sunny at kickoff, with no chance of rain. Winds at 5 MPH. Odds: Cincy is a 22-point favorite, with an over/under of 50.5, per OddsShark.

How to watch/stream/listen:

TV options: The game will be on ESPNU. A valid cable subscription is required for viewing.

The game will be on ESPNU. A valid cable subscription is required for viewing. Streaming options: The game will be available for streaming on the ESPN App. A valid subscription is required for viewing. Other streaming carriers include Sling, DirecTV Stream, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, or YouTube TV.

Radio options: Steve Baker (play-by-play) and Terry Bridge (color) will provide the Miami call for WMOH-AM 1450, while Dan Hoard (play-by-play) and Jim Kelly Jr. (color) will provide the Cincy call for WEBN-FM.

Vanderbilt Commodores vs. Northern Illinois Huskies

Game Info:

Where: Huskie Stadium in DeKalb, Illinois

Huskie Stadium in DeKalb, Illinois When: Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 at 3:30 p.m. EST

Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 at 3:30 p.m. EST Weather: 80 and mostly cloudy, with no chance of rain at kickoff. Winds at 11 MPH.

80 and mostly cloudy, with no chance of rain at kickoff. Winds at 11 MPH. Odds: NIU is a two-point favorite, with an over/under of 60, per OddsShark.

How to watch/stream/listen:

TV options: The game will air on CBS Sports Network. A valid cable subscription is required for viewing.

The game will air on CBS Sports Network. A valid cable subscription is required for viewing. Streaming options: The game will be available for streaming via the Paramount+ App. A valid subscription is required for viewing. Other applicable cable/satellite streaming options are also available with valid subscription.

The game will be available for streaming via the Paramount+ App. A valid subscription is required for viewing. Other applicable cable/satellite streaming options are also available with valid subscription. Radio options: Andrew Allegretta (play-by-play) and Norman Jordan (analyst) will handle the call for Vandy on WQZQ-AM 830, while Bill Baker (play-by-play) and Mark Lindo (color) will provide the NIU call for WDKB-FM 94.9.

Ohio Bobcats at Iowa State Cyclones

Game Info:

Where: Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa

Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa When: Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 at 1 p.m. EST

Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 at 1 p.m. EST Weather: 74 degrees and mostly cloudy, with a 15 percent chance of rain at kickoff. Winds at 12-15 MPH.

74 degrees and mostly cloudy, with a 15 percent chance of rain at kickoff. Winds at 12-15 MPH. Odds: Iowa State is a 18.5-point favorite, with an over/under of 48, per OddsShark.

How to watch/stream/listen:

TV options: The game will be not be televised, as it is streaming exclusive.

The game will be not be televised, as it is streaming exclusive. Streaming options: The game will be available exclusively via ESPN+. A valid cable subscription is required for viewing.

The game will be available exclusively via ESPN+. A valid cable subscription is required for viewing. Radio options: Russ Eisentein (play-by-play) and Rob Cornelius (color) will provide the Ohio call for WXTQ-FM 105.5, while John Walters (play-by-play) and Eric Heft (color) will provide the Iowa State call on The Varsity Network app.

Toledo Rockets at Ohio State Buckeyes

Game Info:

Where: The Glass Bowl in Toledo, Ohio

The Glass Bowl in Toledo, Ohio When: Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 at 7 p.m. EST

Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 at 7 p.m. EST Weather: 80 and cloudy, with no chance of precipitation at kickoff. Temperature steadily dropping to about 74 degrees throughout. Winds at 6 MPH.

80 and cloudy, with no chance of precipitation at kickoff. Temperature steadily dropping to about 74 degrees throughout. Winds at 6 MPH. Odds: Ohio State is a 32-point favorite, with an over/under of 62, per OddsShark.

How to watch/stream/listen:

TV options: The game will be available on FOX. Check your local network schedules for availability.

The game will be available on FOX. Check your local network schedules for availability. Streaming options: The game will be available via the Fox Sports App. A valid subscription is required for viewing. Other applicable cable/satellite streaming services will also be available.

The game will be available via the Fox Sports App. A valid subscription is required for viewing. Other applicable cable/satellite streaming services will also be available. Radio options: Brett Balbinot (play-by-play) and Bruce Gradkowski (color) will provide the Toledo call for the Rockets Radio Network, while Paul Keels (play-by-play) and Jim Lachey (color) will provide the Ohio State call for The Fan 97.1 FM.

Western Michigan Broncos vs. Pittsburgh Panthers

Game Info:

Where: Waldo Stadium in Kalamazoo, Michigan

Waldo Stadium in Kalamazoo, Michigan When: Friday, Sept. 17, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. EST

Friday, Sept. 17, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. EST Weather: 80 and partly cloudy at kickoff, with slowly declining temperatures after sunset. Winds at 7 MPH.

80 and partly cloudy at kickoff, with slowly declining temperatures after sunset. Winds at 7 MPH. Odds: Pittsburgh is a 10-point favorite, with an over/under of 47.5, per OddsShark.

How to watch/stream/listen: