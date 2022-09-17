 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2022 MAC Football TV/Streaming Primer: Saturday, Sept. 17

After a rough slate in Week 2’s action, all 12 teams look to dust themselves off and try again in Week 3.

By James H. Jimenez
Miami Ohio v Kentucky Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Well, last week was not ideal for the members of the MAC, as they went a combined 2-8 in non-conference games, with two losses to FCS squads included.

The good news is that Saturday presents a new opportunity to move on and try to re-start the old momentum again, with 12 new contests to look forward to as a fan of the #MACtion. Once again, games will kickoff from around 1 p.m. Eastern all the way into the very late evening, with a 10:30 p.m. kickoff in Arizona, giving us the ultra-rare five-window evening.

We’ve collected all the information you need to watch the MAC in action below:

Akron Zips at Tennessee Volunteers

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 10 Tennessee at Pitt Photo by Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Game Info:

  • Where: Neyland Stadium at Knoxville, Tennessee
  • When: Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 at 7 p.m. EST
  • Weather: 79 degrees and sunny at kickoff, with minimal chance of precipitation. Calm winds.
  • Odds: Tennessee is a 47.5-point favorite, with an over/under of 67, per OddsShark.

How to watch/stream/listen:

  • TV options: This game will not be televised due to it being a streaming exclusive.
  • Streaming options: The game will be available exclusively via ESPN+. A valid subscription is required for viewing.

Radio options: Dave Skoczen (play-by-play) and Joe Dunn (color) will provide the Akron call for WHLO-AM 640, while Bob Kesling (play-by-play) and Pat Ryan (color) will provide the Tennessee call for WIVK-FM 107.7

Murray State Racers at Ball State Cardinals

Western Michigan v Ball State Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Game Info:

  • Where: Sheumann Stadium in Muncie, Indiana
  • When: Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, 6 p.m. EST
  • Weather: 83 degrees and partly cloudy, with no chance of rain at kickoff. Winds at 10 MPH.
  • Odds: N/A

How to watch/stream/listen:

  • TV options: This game will not be televised due to it being a streaming exclusive.
  • Streaming options: The game will be available for streaming exclusively on ESPN+. A valid subscription is required for viewing.
  • Radio options: Joel Goddett (play-by-play) and Mark O’Connell (color) will provide the Ball State call for WLBC-FM 104.1., while Neal Bradley (play-by-play) and Josh McKeel (color) will provide the Murray State call on Froggy 103.7 FM.

Marshall Thundering Herd vs. Bowling Green Falcons

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 14 Ohio at Bowling Green Photo by Adam Lacy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Game Info:

  • Where: Doyt Perry Stadium in Bowling Green, Ohio
  • When: Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, 5 p.m. EST
  • Weather: 83 degrees and partly cloudy, with no chance of rain at kickoff. Winds 10 MPH.
  • Odds: Marshall is a 16.5-point favorite, with an over/under 51, per OddsShark.

How to watch/stream/listen:

  • TV options: The game will be aired on the NFL Network with ESPN in charge of production.
  • Streaming options: The game will be available for streaming via the NFL App or on cable streaming services which have NFL Network as an option. A valid cable subscription is required for viewing.
  • Radio options: Todd Walker (play-by-play) and John Gibson (color) will provide the BGSU call for Eagle FM 99, while Steve Cotton (play-by-play) will provide the Marshall call for The Varsity Network.

Buffalo Bulls at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

NCAA Football: Gardner Webb at Coastal Carolina David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

Game Info:

  • Where: James C. Benton Field at Brooks Stadium in Conway, South Carolina
  • When: Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 at 1 p.m. EST
  • Weather: 80 degrees and mostly sunny, with no chance of precipitation. Winds at 7 MPH.
  • Odds: CCU is an 13.5-point favorite, with an over/under of 59.5, per OddsShark.

How to watch/stream/listen:

  • TV options: The game will be not be available on TV, as it is a streaming exclusive.
  • Streaming options: The game will be available exclusively via ESPN+. A valid subscription is required for viewing.
  • Radio options: Paul Peck (play-by-play) and Scott Wilson (color) providing the Buffalo call on The Varsity Network App, while Joe Cashion (play-by-play) and Layne Harris (color) will provide the Chants call at WRNN-FM 99.5.

Bucknell Bison at Central Michigan Chippewas

Central Michigan University vs Western Michigan University Set Number: SI573 TK1

Game Info:

  • Where: Roy Kramer/Herb Deromedi Field at Kelly/Shorts Stadium in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan
  • When: Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 at 1 p.m. EST
  • Weather: 78 degrees and mostly cloudy, with no chance of precipitation at kickoff. Winds at 10 MPH.
  • Odds: N/A

How to watch/stream/listen:

  • TV options: The game will be not be available on TV, as it is a streaming exclusive.
  • Streaming options: The game will be available exclusively via ESPN+. A valid subscription is required for viewing.
  • Radio options: Doug Birdson (play-by-play) and Kevin Herr (color) will provide the Bucknell call on the Bison Radio Network, while Adam Jaksa (play-by-play) and Brock Gutierrez (color) will provide the CMU call for WUPS-FM 98.5.

Eastern Michigan Eagles at Arizona State Sun Devils

Arizona v ASU Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Game Info:

  • Where: Frank Kush Field at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona
  • When: Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 at 11 p.m. EST
  • Weather: 88 degrees and clear at kickoff, with no chance at precipitation. Winds at 7 MPH.
  • Odds: Arizona State is an 20.5-point favorite, while the over/under 56.5, per OddsShark.

How to watch/stream/listen:

  • TV options: The game will be televised on the PAC-12 Network. A valid cable subscription is required for viewing.
  • Streaming options: The game will be available via the PAC-12 Now App, or on applicable cable/satellite services (with a valid subscription required.) fuboTV also carries the service.
  • Radio options: Tim Healy (play-by-play) and Jeff Van Raaphorst (analyst) will have the AZ State call on ESPN 620 AM, while Tom Helmer (play-by-play) and Rob Rubick (color) will provide the EMU call for WEMU-FM 89.1.

Long Island Sharks vs. Kent State Golden Flashes

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 27 Miami OH at Kent State Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Game Info:

  • Where: Dix Stadium in Kent, Ohio
  • When: Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, 12 p.m. EST
  • Weather: 78 degrees and partly cloudy, with no chance of precipitation at kickoff. Winds at 6 MPH.
  • Odds: N/A

How to watch/stream/listen:

  • TV options: The game will not be televised, as it is a streaming exclusive.
  • Streaming options: The game will be available for streaming exclusively via ESPN+. A valid subscription is required for viewing.
  • Radio options: Rob Polinsky (play-by-play) and Chase Ferris (color) will provide the Kent State call for WHLO-AM 640.

Cincinnati Bearcats vs. Miami RedHawks

NFL: DEC 26 Ravens at Bengals Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Game Info:

  • Where: Pau brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio
  • When: Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, 12 p.m. EST
  • Weather: 79 degrees and mostly sunny at kickoff, with no chance of rain. Winds at 5 MPH.
  • Odds: Cincy is a 22-point favorite, with an over/under of 50.5, per OddsShark.

How to watch/stream/listen:

  • TV options: The game will be on ESPNU. A valid cable subscription is required for viewing.
  • Streaming options: The game will be available for streaming on the ESPN App. A valid subscription is required for viewing. Other streaming carriers include Sling, DirecTV Stream, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, or YouTube TV.

Radio options: Steve Baker (play-by-play) and Terry Bridge (color) will provide the Miami call for WMOH-AM 1450, while Dan Hoard (play-by-play) and Jim Kelly Jr. (color) will provide the Cincy call for WEBN-FM.

Vanderbilt Commodores vs. Northern Illinois Huskies

Boston College v Northern Illinois Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Game Info:

  • Where: Huskie Stadium in DeKalb, Illinois
  • When: Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 at 3:30 p.m. EST
  • Weather: 80 and mostly cloudy, with no chance of rain at kickoff. Winds at 11 MPH.
  • Odds: NIU is a two-point favorite, with an over/under of 60, per OddsShark.

How to watch/stream/listen:

  • TV options: The game will air on CBS Sports Network. A valid cable subscription is required for viewing.
  • Streaming options: The game will be available for streaming via the Paramount+ App. A valid subscription is required for viewing. Other applicable cable/satellite streaming options are also available with valid subscription.
  • Radio options: Andrew Allegretta (play-by-play) and Norman Jordan (analyst) will handle the call for Vandy on WQZQ-AM 830, while Bill Baker (play-by-play) and Mark Lindo (color) will provide the NIU call for WDKB-FM 94.9.

Ohio Bobcats at Iowa State Cyclones

Kansas Jayhawks v Iowa State Cyclones Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images

Game Info:

  • Where: Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa
  • When: Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 at 1 p.m. EST
  • Weather: 74 degrees and mostly cloudy, with a 15 percent chance of rain at kickoff. Winds at 12-15 MPH.
  • Odds: Iowa State is a 18.5-point favorite, with an over/under of 48, per OddsShark.

How to watch/stream/listen:

  • TV options: The game will be not be televised, as it is streaming exclusive.
  • Streaming options: The game will be available exclusively via ESPN+. A valid cable subscription is required for viewing.
  • Radio options: Russ Eisentein (play-by-play) and Rob Cornelius (color) will provide the Ohio call for WXTQ-FM 105.5, while John Walters (play-by-play) and Eric Heft (color) will provide the Iowa State call on The Varsity Network app.

Toledo Rockets at Ohio State Buckeyes

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 10 Arkansas State at Ohio State Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Game Info:

  • Where: The Glass Bowl in Toledo, Ohio
  • When: Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 at 7 p.m. EST
  • Weather: 80 and cloudy, with no chance of precipitation at kickoff. Temperature steadily dropping to about 74 degrees throughout. Winds at 6 MPH.
  • Odds: Ohio State is a 32-point favorite, with an over/under of 62, per OddsShark.

How to watch/stream/listen:

  • TV options: The game will be available on FOX. Check your local network schedules for availability.
  • Streaming options: The game will be available via the Fox Sports App. A valid subscription is required for viewing. Other applicable cable/satellite streaming services will also be available.
  • Radio options: Brett Balbinot (play-by-play) and Bruce Gradkowski (color) will provide the Toledo call for the Rockets Radio Network, while Paul Keels (play-by-play) and Jim Lachey (color) will provide the Ohio State call for The Fan 97.1 FM.

Western Michigan Broncos vs. Pittsburgh Panthers

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 28 NIU at Western Michigan Photo by Joseph Weiser/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Game Info:

  • Where: Waldo Stadium in Kalamazoo, Michigan
  • When: Friday, Sept. 17, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. EST
  • Weather: 80 and partly cloudy at kickoff, with slowly declining temperatures after sunset. Winds at 7 MPH.
  • Odds: Pittsburgh is a 10-point favorite, with an over/under of 47.5, per OddsShark.

How to watch/stream/listen:

  • TV options: The game will be televised on ESPNU. A valid cable subscription is required for viewing.
  • Streaming options: The game will be available via the ESPN App. A valid cable subscription is required for viewing. Other streaming carriers include Sling, DirecTV Stream, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, or YouTube TV.
  • Radio options: Robin Hook (play-by-play) will provide the WMU call for Jack 106.5 FM, while Bill Hargrove (play-by-play) and Pat Bostick (color) will provide the Pitt call for 93.7 FM The Fan.

