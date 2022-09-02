2022 MAC Football TV/Streaming Primer: Friday, Sept. 2

Friday isn’t typically a day reserved for MAC games pre-November, but two Michigan-based programs will be kicking off this evening to get their respective 2022 seasons underway.

The WMU Broncos will travel east down I-69 and I-94 to take on the nearby Michigan State Spartans in an intra-state Big Ten-MAC contest to kick off the traditional conference rivalry, while the EMU Eagles stay at home to host a fellow directional state school in the FCS’ Eastern Kentucky Colonels.

We’ve got all the information you’ll need for television, streaming and radio options below:

Western Michigan Broncos vs. Michigan State Spartans

Game Info:

Where: Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Michigan

Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Michigan When: Friday, Sept. 2, 2022 at 7 p.m. EST

Friday, Sept. 2, 2022 at 7 p.m. EST Weather: Sunny and 75 degrees at kickoff, with slowly declining temperatures after sunset (8:10 p.m.), with an expected 53 degree low. Winds at 6 MPH.

Sunny and 75 degrees at kickoff, with slowly declining temperatures after sunset (8:10 p.m.), with an expected 53 degree low. Winds at 6 MPH. Odds: Michigan State -20, over/under 54.5, per OddsShark.

How to watch/stream/listen:

TV options: The game will be televised on ESPN. A valid cable subscription is required for viewing.

The game will be televised on ESPN. A valid cable subscription is required for viewing. Streaming options: The game will be available via the ESPN App. A valid cable subscription is required for viewing. Other streaming carriers include Sling, DirecTV Stream, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, or YouTube TV.

The game will be available via the ESPN App. A valid cable subscription is required for viewing. Other streaming carriers include Sling, DirecTV Stream, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, or YouTube TV. Radio options: Robin Hook (play-by-play) will provide the WMU call for Jack 106.5 FM, while Will Tieman, Seth Newman, Jason Strayhorn, and George Blaha are all involved in the call for the Spartans on WMMQ-FM 94.9.

Eastern Michigan Eagles at Eastern Kentucky Colonels

Game Info:

Where: Rynearson Stadium in Ypsilanti, Michigan

Rynearson Stadium in Ypsilanti, Michigan When: Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, 7 p.m. EST

Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, 7 p.m. EST Weather: Mostly sunny with a high of 74 around kickoff, with low temperature drop-off at 54 degrees after sunset (8:10 p.m.) Winds at 7-8 MPH.

Mostly sunny with a high of 74 around kickoff, with low temperature drop-off at 54 degrees after sunset (8:10 p.m.) Winds at 7-8 MPH. Odds: N/A

How to watch/stream/listen: