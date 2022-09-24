2022 MAC Football TV/Streaming Primer: Saturday, Sept. 24

We’re getting to the end of September, which means conference games are just over the horizon! For now, however, we get another early taste.

We had our first MAC game two weeks ago, when WMU took a narrow win over Ball State to top the MAC West division. Today, we get our second such game, as Buffalo will travel out west to take on Eastern Michigan for a cross-division matchup.

As for the other 10 MAC teams, there’s only one FCS matchup on the docket, as Ohio hosts Fordham, while Akron, Ball State, WMU and Toledo take on Group of Five peers in their scheduled games. The remaining teams will have their last chances to #FlyTheFlag against Power Five teams and try to join EMU aboard the pirate ship after their dominating win over Arizona State last week.

All that sound interesting to you? Well, good news: we’ve collected all the information you need to watch the MAC in action below!

Akron Zips at Liberty Flames

Game Info:

Where: Williams Stadium in Lynchburg, Virginia

Williams Stadium in Lynchburg, Virginia When: Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 at 6 p.m. EST

Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 at 6 p.m. EST Weather: 73 degrees and sunny at kickoff, with minimal chance of precipitation. Winds at 5 MPH.

73 degrees and sunny at kickoff, with minimal chance of precipitation. Winds at 5 MPH. Odds: Liberty is a 26-point favorite, with an over/under of 67, per OddsShark.

How to watch/stream/listen:

TV options: This game will not be televised due to it being a streaming exclusive.

This game will not be televised due to it being a streaming exclusive. Streaming options: The game will be available exclusively via ESPN+. A valid subscription is required for viewing.

Radio options: Dave Skoczen (play-by-play) and Joe Dunn (color) will provide the Akron call for WHLO-AM 640, while Alan York (play-by-play) and Aaron Stamm (color) will provide the Liberty call for the Liberty Flames Sports Network.

Ball State Cardinals at Georgia Southern Eagles

Game Info:

Where: Allen E. Paulson Stadium in Statesboro, Georgia

Allen E. Paulson Stadium in Statesboro, Georgia When: Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, 6 p.m. EST

Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, 6 p.m. EST Weather: 80 degrees and sunny, with no chance of rain at kickoff. Winds at 3 MPH.

80 degrees and sunny, with no chance of rain at kickoff. Winds at 3 MPH. Odds: Georgia Southern is a 9.5-point favorite, with an over/under of 67.5, per OddsShark.

How to watch/stream/listen:

TV options: This game will not be televised due to it being a streaming exclusive.

This game will not be televised due to it being a streaming exclusive. Streaming options: The game will be available for streaming exclusively on ESPN+. A valid subscription is required for viewing.

The game will be available for streaming exclusively on ESPN+. A valid subscription is required for viewing. Radio options: Joel Goddett (play-by-play) and Mark O’Connell (color) will provide the Ball State call for WLBC-FM 104.1, while Danny Waughy (play-by-play), Terry Harvin and Russ Brown (color) will provide the GASO call on the Georgia Southern Sports Network.

Bowling Green Falcons at Mississippi State Bulldogs

Game Info:

Where: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field in Starkville, Mississippi

Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field in Starkville, Mississippi When: Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, 12 p.m. EST

Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, 12 p.m. EST Weather: 83 degrees and sunny, with no chance of rain at kickoff. Winds 5 MPH.

83 degrees and sunny, with no chance of rain at kickoff. Winds 5 MPH. Odds: Marshall is a 30.5-point favorite, with an over/under 52, per OddsShark.

How to watch/stream/listen:

TV options: The game will be aired on the SEC Network. A valid cable subscription is required for viewing.

The game will be aired on the SEC Network. A valid cable subscription is required for viewing. Streaming options: The game will be available for streaming via the ESPN App or on cable streaming services which have the SEC Network as an option. A valid cable subscription is required for viewing.

The game will be available for streaming via the ESPN App or on cable streaming services which have the SEC Network as an option. A valid cable subscription is required for viewing. Radio options: Todd Walker (play-by-play) and John Gibson (color) will provide the BGSU call for Eagle FM 99, while Neil Price (play-by-play) and Matt Wyatt (color) will provide the MSU call for the Mississippi State Radio Network.

Buffalo Bulls at Eastern Michigan Eagles

Game Info:

Where: Rynearson Field in Ypsilanti, Michigan

Rynearson Field in Ypsilanti, Michigan When: Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 at 12 p.m. EST

Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 at 12 p.m. EST Weather: 60 degrees and cloudy, with a 14 percent chance of precipitation. Winds at 7 MPH.

60 degrees and cloudy, with a 14 percent chance of precipitation. Winds at 7 MPH. Odds: EMU is an six-point favorite, with an over/under of 60, per OddsShark.

How to watch/stream/listen:

TV options: The game will be not be available on TV, as it is a streaming exclusive.

The game will be not be available on TV, as it is a streaming exclusive. Streaming options: The game will be available exclusively via ESPN+. A valid subscription is required for viewing.

The game will be available exclusively via ESPN+. A valid subscription is required for viewing. Radio options: Paul Peck (play-by-play) and Scott Wilson (color) providing the Buffalo call on The Varsity Network App, while Tom Helmer (play-by-play) and Rob Rubick (color) will provide the EMU call for WEMU-FM 89.1.

Central Michigan Chippewas at Penn State Nittany Lions

Game Info:

Where: Beaver Stadium in State College, Pennsylvania

Beaver Stadium in State College, Pennsylvania When: Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 at 12 p.m. EST

Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 at 12 p.m. EST Weather: 60 degrees and partly cloudy, with no chance of precipitation at kickoff. Winds at 4 MPH.

60 degrees and partly cloudy, with no chance of precipitation at kickoff. Winds at 4 MPH. Odds: Penn State is a 28-point favorite, with an over/under of 63.5, per OddsShark.

How to watch/stream/listen:

TV options: The game will be on the Big Ten Network. A valid cable subscription is required for viewing.

The game will be on the Big Ten Network. A valid cable subscription is required for viewing. Streaming options: The game will be available via the Fox Sports App or on cable streaming services which carry BTN as an option. A valid subscription is required for viewing.

The game will be available via the Fox Sports App or on cable streaming services which carry BTN as an option. A valid subscription is required for viewing. Radio options: Steve Jones (play-by-play) and Jack Ham (color) will provide the Penn State call on State College’s ESPN 103.7 FM, while Adam Jaksa (play-by-play) and Brock Gutierrez (color) will provide the CMU call for WUPS-FM 98.5.

Kent State Golden Flashes vs. Georgia Bulldogs

Game Info:

Where: Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia

Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia When: Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, 12 p.m. EST

Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, 12 p.m. EST Weather: 74 degrees and sunny, with no chance of precipitation at kickoff. Winds at 3 MPH.

74 degrees and sunny, with no chance of precipitation at kickoff. Winds at 3 MPH. Odds: Georgia is a 45-point favorite, with an over/under of 62, per OddsShark.

How to watch/stream/listen:

TV options: The game will not be televised, as it is a streaming exclusive.

The game will not be televised, as it is a streaming exclusive. Streaming options: The game will be available for streaming exclusively via ESPN+, using the SEC Network+ channel. A valid subscription to the SEC Network via cable is required for viewing.

The game will be available for streaming exclusively via ESPN+, using the SEC Network+ channel. A valid subscription to the SEC Network via cable is required for viewing. Radio options: Scott Howard (play-by-play) and Eric Zeier (color) will provide the Georgia call on the Georgia Bulldogs Sports Network. Rob Polinsky (play-by-play) and Chase Ferris (color) will provide the Kent State call for WHLO-AM 640.

Miami RedHawks at Northwestern Wildcats

Game Info:

Where: Ryan Field in Evanston, Illinois

Ryan Field in Evanston, Illinois When: Saturday, Sept. 24 2022, 7:30 p.m. EST

Saturday, Sept. 24 2022, 7:30 p.m. EST Weather: 68 degrees and mostly cloudy at kickoff, with a 14 percent chance of precipitation, increasing throughout. Winds at 3-5 MPH.

68 degrees and mostly cloudy at kickoff, with a 14 percent chance of precipitation, increasing throughout. Winds at 3-5 MPH. Odds: Northwestern is a 7.5-point favorite, with an over/under of 50, per OddsShark.

How to watch/stream/listen:

TV options: The game will be on the Big Ten Network. A valid cable subscription is required for viewing.

The game will be on the Big Ten Network. A valid cable subscription is required for viewing. Streaming options: The game will be available via the Fox Sports App or on cable streaming services which carry BTN as an option. A valid subscription is required for viewing.

The game will be available via the Fox Sports App or on cable streaming services which carry BTN as an option. A valid subscription is required for viewing. Radio options: Steve Baker (play-by-play) and Terry Bridge (color) will provide the Miami call for WMOH-AM 1450, while Dave Eanet (play-by-play) and Ted Albrecht (color) will provide the Northwestern call for WGN-AM 720.

Northern Illinois Huskies at Kentucky Wildcats

Game Info:

Where: Kroger Field at Commonwealth Stadium in Lexington, Kentucky

Kroger Field at Commonwealth Stadium in Lexington, Kentucky When: Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. EST

Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. EST Weather: 72 and partly cloudy, with a nine percent chance of rain at kickoff, increading throughout. Winds at 8 MPH.

and partly cloudy, with a nine percent chance of rain at kickoff, increading throughout. Winds at 8 MPH. Odds: Kentucky is a 26.5-point favorite, with an over/under of 53, per OddsShark.

How to watch/stream/listen:

TV options: The game will air on ESPN. A valid cable subscription is required for viewing.

The game will air on ESPN. A valid cable subscription is required for viewing. Streaming options: The game will be available for streaming on the ESPN App. A valid subscription is required for viewing. Other streaming carriers include Sling, DirecTV Stream, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, or YouTube TV.

The game will be available for streaming on the ESPN App. A valid subscription is required for viewing. Other streaming carriers include Sling, DirecTV Stream, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, or YouTube TV. Radio options: Tom Leach (play-by-play) and Jeff Piecoro (color) will provide the Kentucky call for WLAP-AM 630, while Bill Baker (play-by-play) and Mark Lindo (color) will provide the NIU call for WDKB-FM 94.9.

Ohio Bobcats vs. Fordham Rams

Game Info:

Where: Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium in Athens, Ohio

Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium in Athens, Ohio When: Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 at 2 p.m. EST

Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 at 2 p.m. EST Weather: 68 degrees and partly cloudy, with no chance of rain at kickoff. Winds at 5 MPH.

68 degrees and partly cloudy, with no chance of rain at kickoff. Winds at 5 MPH. Odds: N/A

How to watch/stream/listen:

TV options: The game will be not be televised, as it is streaming exclusive.

The game will be not be televised, as it is streaming exclusive. Streaming options: The game will be available exclusively via ESPN+. A valid cable subscription is required for viewing.

The game will be available exclusively via ESPN+. A valid cable subscription is required for viewing. Radio options: Russ Eisentein (play-by-play) and Rob Cornelius (color) will provide the Ohio call for WXTQ-FM 105.5, while Andrew Gullota (play-by-play) and Ryan Gregware (color) will provide the Fordham call on WFUV-FM 90.7.

Toledo Rockets at San Diego State Aztecs

Game Info:

Where: Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, California

Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, California When: Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 at 3:30 p.m. EST

Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 at 3:30 p.m. EST Weather: 80 and mostly sunny, with no chance of precipitation at kickoff. Winds at 10 MPH.

80 and mostly sunny, with no chance of precipitation at kickoff. Winds at 10 MPH. Odds: Toledo is a three-point favorite, with an over/under of 45, per OddsShark.

How to watch/stream/listen:

TV options: The game will be available on Fox Sports 1. Check your local network schedules for availability.

The game will be available on Fox Sports 1. Check your local network schedules for availability. Streaming options: The game will be available via the Fox Sports App. A valid subscription is required for viewing. Other applicable cable/satellite streaming services will also be available.

The game will be available via the Fox Sports App. A valid subscription is required for viewing. Other applicable cable/satellite streaming services will also be available. Radio options: Brett Balbinot (play-by-play) and Bruce Gradkowski (color) will provide the Toledo call for the Rockets Radio Network, while Ted Leitner (play-by-play) and Rich Ohrnberger (color) will provide the SDSU call for San Diego Sports 760.

Western Michigan Broncos at San Jose State Spartans

Game Info:

Where: Waldo Stadium in Kalamazoo, Michigan

Waldo Stadium in Kalamazoo, Michigan When: Friday, Sept. 17, 2022 at 10:30 p.m. EST

Friday, Sept. 17, 2022 at 10:30 p.m. EST Weather: 72 and clear at kickoff, with slowly declining temperatures. Nominal chance of precipitation. Winds at 3-5 MPH.

72 and clear at kickoff, with slowly declining temperatures. Nominal chance of precipitation. Winds at 3-5 MPH. Odds: San Jose State is a seven-point favorite, with an over/under of 49, per OddsShark.

How to watch/stream/listen: