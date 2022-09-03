2022 MAC Football TV/Streaming Primer: Saturday, Sept. 3

Finally, the college football season truly opens up with aplomb, as the majority of FBS-level teams open up their 2022 campaigns in full, with games kicking off all throughout the morning, afternoon and evening.

Seven of the teams in the MAC took the opportunity to play their contests on Thursday and Friday, with the remaining five teams opting to kick off on the traditional first Saturday of the season.

It’ll be a handful for every team involved today, as four MAC programs are set to take on Power Five programs from four different conferences, while Ohio is set to take on a peer Group of 5 team who routed a conference opponent in Week 0 in Florida Atlantic.

Here’s how you can watch, stream and listen to every game involving a MAC team today:

Buffalo Bulls vs. Maryland Terrapins

Game Info:

Where: Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium in College Park, Maryland

Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium in College Park, Maryland When: Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022 at noon p.m. EST

Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022 at noon p.m. EST Weather: Mostly sunny, with a high of 88 degrees. Easterly winds at 5-10 MPH, no chance of precipitation.

Mostly sunny, with a high of 88 degrees. Easterly winds at 5-10 MPH, no chance of precipitation. Odds: Maryland -24, over/under 65, per OddsShark.

How to watch/stream/listen:

TV options: The game will be televised on the Big Ten Network. A valid cable subscription is required for viewing.

The game will be televised on the Big Ten Network. A valid cable subscription is required for viewing. Streaming options: The game will be available via the FS1 App. A valid cable subscription is required for viewing. Other streaming carriers include DirecTV Stream, fuboTV, Hulu TV, Sling TV, and Vidgo.

The game will be available via the FS1 App. A valid cable subscription is required for viewing. Other streaming carriers include DirecTV Stream, fuboTV, Hulu TV, Sling TV, and Vidgo. Radio options: Paul Peck (play-by-play) and Scott Wilson (color) will provide the Buffalo call for The Varsity Network, while Johnny Holliday (play-by-play) and Steve Suter (color) are all involved in the call for the Spartans on WJM-FM 105.7.

Bowling Green Falcons at UCLA Bruins

Game Info:

Where: The Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California

The Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California When: Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, 2:30 p.m. EST

Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, 2:30 p.m. EST Weather: Sunny, with no shade, and an expected high of 103 degrees. 32 percent humidity with no chance of precipitation and light wind.

Sunny, with no shade, and an expected high of 103 degrees. 32 percent humidity with no chance of precipitation and light wind. Odds: UCLA -23.5, over/under 57, per OddsShark.

How to watch/stream/listen:

TV options: The game will be be available on the PAC-12 Network. A valid cable subscription is required.

The game will be be available on the PAC-12 Network. A valid cable subscription is required. Streaming options: The game will be available for streaming exclusively via the PAC-12 Now App. A valid subscription is required for viewing.

The game will be available for streaming exclusively via the PAC-12 Now App. A valid subscription is required for viewing. Radio options: Todd Walker (play-by-play) and John Gibson (color) will provide the BGSU call for Eagle FM 99, while Josh Lewin (play-by-play) and Tracy Murray (color) will provide the UCLA call for the Bruins Radio Network.

Ohio Bobcats vs. Florida Atlantic Owls

Game Info:

Where: Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium in Athens, Ohio.

Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium in Athens, Ohio. When: Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, 6 p.m. EST

Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, 6 p.m. EST Weather: CHECK BACK ON FRIDAY

Odds: FAU -4, over/under 49.5, per OddsShark.

How to watch/stream/listen:

TV options: The game will be not be available on TV, as it is a streaming exclusive.

The game will be not be available on TV, as it is a streaming exclusive. Streaming options: The game will be available for streaming exclusively via ESPN+. A valid subscription is required for viewing.

The game will be available for streaming exclusively via ESPN+. A valid subscription is required for viewing. Radio options: Russ Eisentein (play-by-play) and Rob Cornelius (color) will provide the Ohio call for WXTQ-FM 105.5, while Ken LaVicka (play-by-play) and Mike Mreczko (color) will provide the FAU call for Fox Sports 640 South Florida.

Miami RedHawks at Kentucky Wildcats

Game Info:

Where: Kroger Field at Commonwealth Stadium in Lexington, Kentucky

Kroger Field at Commonwealth Stadium in Lexington, Kentucky When: Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022 at 7 p.m. EST

Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022 at 7 p.m. EST Weather: CHECK BACK FRIDAY

Odds: Kentucky -16, over/under 54, per OddsShark.

How to watch/stream/listen:

TV options: The game will be not be available on TV, as it is a streaming exclusive.

The game will be not be available on TV, as it is a streaming exclusive. Streaming options: The game will be available exclusively via ESPN+. A valid subscription is required for viewing.

The game will be available exclusively via ESPN+. A valid subscription is required for viewing. Radio options: Steve Baker (play-by-play) and Terry Bridge (color) will provide the Miami call for WMOH-AM 1450, while Tom Leach (play-by-play) and Jeff Piecoro (color) will provide the Kentucky call for WLAP-AM 630.

Kent State Golden Flashes at Washington Huskies

Game Info:

Where: Huskies Stadium in Seattle, Washington

Huskies Stadium in Seattle, Washington When: Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022 at 10:30 p.m. EST

Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022 at 10:30 p.m. EST Weather: CHECK BACK FRIDAY

Odds: Washington -23, over/under 59.5, per OddsShark.

How to watch/stream/listen: