2022 MAC Football TV/Streaming Primer: Saturday, Sept. 3

Finally, the college football season truly opens up with aplomb, as the majority of FBS-level teams open up their 2022 campaigns in full, with games kicking off all throughout the morning, afternoon and evening.
Seven of the teams in the MAC took the opportunity to play their contests on Thursday and Friday, with the remaining five teams opting to kick off on the traditional first Saturday of the season.
It’ll be a handful for every team involved today, as four MAC programs are set to take on Power Five programs from four different conferences, while Ohio is set to take on a peer Group of 5 team who routed a conference opponent in Week 0 in Florida Atlantic.
Here’s how you can watch, stream and listen to every game involving a MAC team today:
Buffalo Bulls vs. Maryland Terrapins
Game Info:
- Where: Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium in College Park, Maryland
- When: Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022 at noon p.m. EST
- Weather: Mostly sunny, with a high of 88 degrees. Easterly winds at 5-10 MPH, no chance of precipitation.
- Odds: Maryland -24, over/under 65, per OddsShark.
How to watch/stream/listen:
- TV options: The game will be televised on the Big Ten Network. A valid cable subscription is required for viewing.
- Streaming options: The game will be available via the FS1 App. A valid cable subscription is required for viewing. Other streaming carriers include DirecTV Stream, fuboTV, Hulu TV, Sling TV, and Vidgo.
- Radio options: Paul Peck (play-by-play) and Scott Wilson (color) will provide the Buffalo call for The Varsity Network, while Johnny Holliday (play-by-play) and Steve Suter (color) are all involved in the call for the Spartans on WJM-FM 105.7.
Bowling Green Falcons at UCLA Bruins
Game Info:
- Where: The Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California
- When: Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, 2:30 p.m. EST
- Weather: Sunny, with no shade, and an expected high of 103 degrees. 32 percent humidity with no chance of precipitation and light wind.
- Odds: UCLA -23.5, over/under 57, per OddsShark.
How to watch/stream/listen:
- TV options: The game will be be available on the PAC-12 Network. A valid cable subscription is required.
- Streaming options: The game will be available for streaming exclusively via the PAC-12 Now App. A valid subscription is required for viewing.
- Radio options: Todd Walker (play-by-play) and John Gibson (color) will provide the BGSU call for Eagle FM 99, while Josh Lewin (play-by-play) and Tracy Murray (color) will provide the UCLA call for the Bruins Radio Network.
Ohio Bobcats vs. Florida Atlantic Owls
Game Info:
- Where: Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium in Athens, Ohio.
- When: Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, 6 p.m. EST
- Weather: CHECK BACK ON FRIDAY
- Odds: FAU -4, over/under 49.5, per OddsShark.
How to watch/stream/listen:
- TV options: The game will be not be available on TV, as it is a streaming exclusive.
- Streaming options: The game will be available for streaming exclusively via ESPN+. A valid subscription is required for viewing.
- Radio options: Russ Eisentein (play-by-play) and Rob Cornelius (color) will provide the Ohio call for WXTQ-FM 105.5, while Ken LaVicka (play-by-play) and Mike Mreczko (color) will provide the FAU call for Fox Sports 640 South Florida.
Miami RedHawks at Kentucky Wildcats
Game Info:
- Where: Kroger Field at Commonwealth Stadium in Lexington, Kentucky
- When: Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022 at 7 p.m. EST
- Weather: CHECK BACK FRIDAY
- Odds: Kentucky -16, over/under 54, per OddsShark.
How to watch/stream/listen:
- TV options: The game will be not be available on TV, as it is a streaming exclusive.
- Streaming options: The game will be available exclusively via ESPN+. A valid subscription is required for viewing.
- Radio options: Steve Baker (play-by-play) and Terry Bridge (color) will provide the Miami call for WMOH-AM 1450, while Tom Leach (play-by-play) and Jeff Piecoro (color) will provide the Kentucky call for WLAP-AM 630.
Kent State Golden Flashes at Washington Huskies
Game Info:
- Where: Huskies Stadium in Seattle, Washington
- When: Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022 at 10:30 p.m. EST
- Weather: CHECK BACK FRIDAY
- Odds: Washington -23, over/under 59.5, per OddsShark.
How to watch/stream/listen:
- TV options: The game will be televised on Fox Sports 1. A valid cable subscription is required for viewing.
- Streaming options: The game will be available via the FS1 App. A valid cable subscription is required for viewing. Other streaming carriers include Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, AT&T Now PLUS, TVision Live, and YouTube TV.
- Radio options: Rob Polinsky (play-by-play) and Chase Ferris (color) will provide the Kent State call for WHLO-AM 640, while Tony Castricone (play-by-play) and Cameron Cleeland (color) will provide the Washington call for KJR-FM 93.3.
