The Eastern Michigan Eagles travel down to Lafayette, Louisiana where they will face the Ragin’ Cajuns of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. The two teams split a home and home series in 2005 and 2006, with the Eagles winning at home 31-10, while the Ragin’ Cajuns returned the favor the next year by beating the Eagles 33-14.

Louisiana, a favorite to compete in the Sun Belt Conference, is coming off a 24-7 victory over FCS for Southeastern Louisiana. Passing duties were split between Chandler Fields and Ben Wooldridge. Chandler fields was 13-of-20 for 173 yards and two touchdowns. Ben Wooldridge was 7-of-11 for 68 yards and no touchdowns. Rushing duties were led by Terrence Williams with 61 yards. He was followed by Chris Smith with 45 yards. Louisiana held their opponent to 125 yards on the ground and 149 yards in the air. They got two interceptions and no fumble recoveries.

Eastern Michigan is coming off a 42-34 victory over Eastern Kentucky. Quarterback Taylor Powell was 21-of-30 for 271 yards and three touchdowns with one rushing touchdown. He threw one interception and was sacked two times. Samson Evans carried the bulk of the rushing duties with 89 yards. Receiving duties were split between three players. On defense, the Eagles held the Colonels to 141 rushing yards and 351 passing yards. They got one fumble and one interception.

Both Louisiana and Eastern Michigan come off wins against FCS opponents. Eastern Michigan was able to score more but Louisiana did a pretty good job of controlling their opponent. That being said, I think this game will be a better yardstick of how well Eastern Michigan will compete in the MAC. Eastern Michigan is capable of pulling off the victory but that depends on how well their defense adjusts.

You can listen to the game on the radio by tuning in to WEMU-FM or watch it on the NFL Network as part of a unique collaboration between the NFL’s media arm and ESPN. The game starts at 7:00 p.m. Eastern time on Saturday, Sept. 10.