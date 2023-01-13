Former Indiana QB Connor Bazelak transfers to Bowling Green

Bowling Green secured the commitment of a quarterback with Big Ten and SEC experience on Friday afternoon, as Connor Bazelak announced his intent to join the program in 2023 via Twitter.

Bazelak, originally a four-star prospect out of Archbishop Alter HS in Dayton, Ohio, originally committed to Missouri before transferring to Indiana this past offseason. Bazelak held offers from a myriad of Power Five, Group of Five and Ivy League schools, with reported offers from schools such as Duke, Georgia, Harvard, Kentucky, North Carolina, NC State, Pittsburgh, West Virginia, Yale and—most relevantly— Boston College, where current BGSU coach Scot Loeffler recruited him.

Bazelak was the starter for the Hoosiers in 2022, finishing 235-of-426 (55 percent) for 2,312 yards, 13 touchdowns and 10 interceptions over 10 games through the air. Prior to his time in Bloomington, Bazelak was a two-year starter at Missouri, playing in 25 contests for the Tigers over three seasons.

Over his career, Bazelak totals 7,370 yards, 36 touchdowns and 27 interceptions, with a 62.2 percent completion rating.

He is expected to replace former Boston College transfer Matt McDonald, who exhausted his eligibility this season. McDonald finished the 2022 season 232-of-379 (61.2 percent) for 2,939 yards, 22 passing touchdowns and nine interceptions through the air, while also scoring a rushing touchdown.

Bazelak will likely battle 2022 backup Camden Orth (34-of-57, 382 yards, three touchdowns, two interceptions; 19 attempts, 51 yards, one rushing score) for the starting role in 2023.