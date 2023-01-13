Former WMU RB Sean Tyler transfers to Minnesota

A tumultuous transfer portal period is over for former Western Michigan Bronco running back Sean Tyler, who announced his intent to join the Minnesota Golden Gophers via Twitter on Friday afternoon.

Tyler had previously committed to the Oklahoma State Cowboys back in December, shortly after the conclusion of the WMU football season, but was flipped late by former WMU coaches PJ Fleck and Greg Harbaugh Jr.

Harbaugh, who was recently named Minnesota co-offensive coordinator, had previously been on the WMU staff in 2020 and 2021 as a wide receivers coach. Harbaugh also had a stint as an assistant with WMU under Fleck in 2015 and 2016.

Tyler leaves Kalamazoo after four years of service, with 2,830 yards and 23 touchdowns on the ground. Tyler excelled in 2021 and 2022 as a full-time starter, rushing for over 1,000 yards in both seasons while accumulating 17 touchdowns.

For his efforts, Tyler was named to the second-team all-MAC postseason team in back-to-back seasons.

Tyler is expected to be in the rotation at Minnesota after the departure of the speedy Mohamed Ibrahim, who exhausted his eligibility this offseason. Tyler will likely battle for starting reps with Trey Potts (101 carries, 499 yards, three touchdowns) and Bryce Williams (51 carries, 254 yards, three touchdowns) who return as the second and third-best rushers from last season.