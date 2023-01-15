2023 College Football All-Star Bowl Game Coverage

The five major pro prospect bowls are set to kick off over the next month-plus, giving senior MAC prospects a chance to impress scouts ahead of the NFL Draft.

With the 2022-23 college football season reaching a historic conclusion on Monday night, it’s time to turn the page and look forward to the myriad of postseason collegiate all-star games.

(College football season is never truly over, after all.)

Many seniors who have already declared for the NFL Draft have been working out since the end of their respective seasons in preparation to showcase their skills in front of scouts from the NFL, CFL, XFL, USFL and more over the next month-and-a-half, with the five biggest all-star bowl games set to kick off in that time.

There is at least one MAC prospect in every matchup, with the full schedule of events below (all times listed are Eastern):

Hula Bowl: Sat., Jan, 14, 12 p.m., at UCF’s Bounce House Stadium in Orlando, Florida (CBS Sports Network)

Spiral Tropical Bowl: Sat., Jan. 21, at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida (PPV)

NFLPA Collegiate Bowl: Sat., Jan. 28, at The Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California (NFL Network)

East-West Shrine Game: Thurs., Feb. 2, 8 p.m., at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada (NFL Network)

Senior Bowl: Sat., Feb. 4, 2:30 p.m., at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama (NFL Network)

Over the next few weeks, we’ll be providing occasional updates here, including game notes and analysis, so be sure to keep track of this story-stream for the latest in MAC pro prospect news!