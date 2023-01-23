2022-23 MAC Men’s Basketball In-Season Coverage

Your home for the weekly updates on all 12 teams in the MAC basketball scene can be found here!

The MAC men’s basketball campaign is in mid-stride, and all 12 programs will have something to prove as all the roads start to converge in the direction of Cleveland, Ohio.

It’s a young conference this season, with nearly half the league under the administration of coaches in either their first or second seasons at the helm of their prospective programs. Meanwhile, the top of the conference sees some familiar names, as Kent State, Toledo and Akron look poised once again to fight for the coveted automatic bid.

We’ll dedicate at least one article per week to all the happenings on the court, and report on any special accolades along the way. When we do, they’ll all go to this storystream for easy access, so be sure to bookmark this page and get the latest in our analysis of your favorite MAC schools during the regular season!

For postseason coverage, we’ll be creating a new storystream, so be sure to be on the lookout for that one as well when the time comes.