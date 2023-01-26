2023 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl Practice News and Notes

Bowl practices are underway! Scouts and coaches evaluate the players and install basic offenses and defenses for the game on Saturday.

As news comes out of the practices, we’ll update this article

GAME NOTES

Time and Date: Saturday, January 28, 2023, at 6:00 pm Eastern time

Saturday, January 28, 2023, at 6:00 pm Eastern time Network: NFL Network (A valid subscription is required.)

NFL Network (A valid subscription is required.) Location: The Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California

Player Notes

Justin Marshall, WR, Buffalo

Justin Marshall was added to the NFLPA Bowl Roster as the fourth MAC player on the National Team. There are now five players from MAC schools at the NFLPA Bowl.

When you love the process, the process will love you back @NFLPABowl | @JusMarshall pic.twitter.com/FlVEQXxkOy — UB Football (@UBFootball) January 25, 2023

The American Team quarterbacks are an interesting group. Eastern Carolina’s Holton Ahlers, Penn State’s Sean Clifford and Incarnate Word’s Lindsey Scott will be throwing passes for Marshall.

He’s already having success in passing one-on-ones, creating space and making a catch with a nice two drag.

NFLPA Bowl:



Buffalo WR Justin Marshall (6’3/210) led the Bulls with 8 TDs after transferring in from Louisville.



He flashed quick feet for his size with a physicality that allows Marshall to disengage late in the route even when covered. Older prospect, but big and crafty. pic.twitter.com/LUQpfwGusI — Eric Froton (@CFFroton) January 26, 2023

Sidy Sow, OL, Eastern Michigan

Ric Serritella with FanNation writes that Sidy Sow might be working himself into a draftable grade.

Emory Hunt with Football Gameplan has been posting clips of practice to YouTube. Sow takes four reps in one on one pass protection in this video and looks good controlling the opposing linemen.

Chrisitan Sims, TE, Bowling Green

In another video from Football Gameplan, Christian Sims works the opposing defensive back for an easy completion in more one on one drills.

Zaire Barnes, LB, Western Michigan

Zaire Barnes wears #53 for the National Team with a brown Western Michigan helmet and can be seen throughout this video in pass coverage.