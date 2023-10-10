When you set records for a defensive performance which had never been seen before in program history, you’re going to get a lot of eyes on you.

Buffalo Bulls strong safety Devin Grant certainly caught the eyes of the Football Writers of America, as they voted the Elmore, New York native their Bronco Nagurski Trophy Defensive Player of the Week award for his performance vs. Central Michigan.

As a result of his selection this week, Grant will be added on to the Bronco Nagurski Trophy watchlist, joining fellow teammates Shaun Dolac and Marcus Fuqua. Dolac and Fuqua were both named on the preseason watch list. The finalists will be drawn from the watch list, and will be announced on Nov. 15, with the award itself awarded on Dec. 4.

The sophomore re-wrote the UB record books with his game against the Chippewas, becoming the first Bull to ever record two pick-sixes in the same game, while crossing off two more “last time” records set in 2022, including Fuqua’s three-interception game vs. Toledo and Keyshawn Cobb’s pick-six against Ohio.

Grant also finished with four tackles and a pass break-up on the day.

“We live on starting fast,” Grant told The Buffalo News’ Rachel Lenzi during post-game availability. “With the defense going out there and setting the statement, setting a tone, after putting points on the board, that just brings the whole team alive.”

It’s been a torrid run of pace for Grant of late; his field goal block vs. Akron secured UB’s first win two weeks back, and has a forced fumble and 22 tackles over the last three contests. Grant is also up to four interceptions on the season, with his first coming against Wisconsin in UB’s season opener. That is good enough to tie for the NCAA lead, which he shares with six other players.

Grant and the Bulls will be back in action this upcoming Saturday, hosting the Bowling Green Falcons on Homecoming weekend. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Eastern time.