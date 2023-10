The first slate of exclusive MAC play begins, as the nights grow shorter and the temps get colder.

Week 7 is the first week of the college football season where the 12 teams in the Mid-American Conference play exclusively in league action, meaning we’ve officially made it to #MACtion season.

Rejoice!

As always, we’ll have the latest updates for all 12 MAC teams available here on this storystream, including game previews, recaps, analysis, and more! So make sure to refresh this page for the latest and greatest in updates.