2023 MAC Football TV/Streaming Primer: Saturday, Oct. 14

Week 7 offers six games with all 12 teams in action... which means it’s finally the start of the true league season!

No more non-conference fat, it’s all lean meat from here onwards, as the brunt of the MAC schedule is set to be played over the next six weeks of the season. For the offerings this week, two games have been selected for national broadcasts, with the other four behind the ESPN+ umbrella.

Let’s get right into everything you need to know to watch your favorite MAC team in action:

Akron Zips at Central Michigan Chippewas

Game Info:

Where: Kramer/Deromedi Field at Kelly/Shorts Stadium in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan

Kramer/Deromedi Field at Kelly/Shorts Stadium in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan When: Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. Eastern time

Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. Eastern time Weather: 52 degrees and scattered showers, with a 32 percent chance of precipitation at kickoff decreasing steadily throughout. Winds at 13 MPH.

52 degrees and scattered showers, with a 32 percent chance of precipitation at kickoff decreasing steadily throughout. Winds at 13 MPH. Gambling considerations: Central is a 12.5-point favorite, with an over/under of 43, per DraftKings.

How to watch/stream/listen:

TV options: This game will not be televised due to it being a streaming exclusive.

This game will not be televised due to it being a streaming exclusive. Streaming options: The game will be available exclusively via ESPN+. A valid subscription is required for viewing.

The game will be available exclusively via ESPN+. A valid subscription is required for viewing. Radio options: Dave Skoczen (play-by-play) and Joe Dunn (color) will provide the Akron call for WHLO-AM 640, while Adam Jaksa (play-by-play) and Brock Gutierrez (color) will provide the CMU call for WUPS-FM 98.5.

Ball State Cardinals vs. Toledo Rockets

Game Info:

Where: Scheumann Stadium in Muncie, Indiana

Scheumann Stadium in Muncie, Indiana When: Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023 at 2 p.m. Eastern time

Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023 at 2 p.m. Eastern time Weather: 59 degrees and scattered showers, with a 54 percent chance of rain at kickoff steadily decreasing throughout. Winds at 10-14 MPH.

59 degrees and scattered showers, with a 54 percent chance of rain at kickoff steadily decreasing throughout. Winds at 10-14 MPH. Gambling considerations: Toledo is a 17-point favorite, with an over/under of 47.5, per DraftKings.

How to watch/stream/listen:

TV options: This game will not be televised due to it being a streaming exclusive.

This game will not be televised due to it being a streaming exclusive. Streaming options: The game will be available exclusively via ESPN+. A valid subscription is required for viewing.

The game will be available exclusively via ESPN+. A valid subscription is required for viewing. Radio options: Joel Goddett (play-by-play) and Mark O’Connell (color) will provide the Ball State call for WLBC-FM 104.1, while Brett Balbinot (play-by-play) and Bruce Gradkowski (color) will provide the Toledo call for the Rockets Radio Network.

Bowling Green Falcons at Buffalo Bulls

Game Info:

Where: UB Stadium in Amherst, New York

UB Stadium in Amherst, New York When: Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. Eastern time

Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. Eastern time Weather: 51 degrees and scattered showers, with a 58 percent chance of precipitation at kickoff decreasing steadily throughout. Winds at 12 MPH.

Gambling considerations: Buffalo is a 4.5-point favorite, with an over/under of 44, per DraftKings.

How to watch/stream/listen:

TV options: This game will not be televised due to it being a streaming exclusive.

This game will not be televised due to it being a streaming exclusive. Streaming options: The game will be available exclusively via ESPN+. A valid subscription is required for viewing.

The game will be available exclusively via ESPN+. A valid subscription is required for viewing. Radio options: Todd Walker (play-by-play) and John Gibson (color) will provide the BGSU call for Eagle FM 99, while Paul Peck (play-by-play) and Scott Wilson (color) providing the Buffalo call on The Varsity Network App.

Eastern Michigan Eagles vs. Kent State Golden Flashes

Game Info:

Where: Rynearson Stadium in Ypsilanti, Michigan

Rynearson Stadium in Ypsilanti, Michigan When: Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023 at 12 p.m. Eastern time

Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023 at 12 p.m. Eastern time Weather: 49 degrees and rain, with an 89 percent chance of precipitation throughout. Winds at 16 MPH.

49 degrees and rain, with an 89 percent chance of precipitation throughout. Winds at 16 MPH. Gambling considerations: Eastern is an 8.5-point favorite, with an over/under of 40.5, per DraftKings.

How to watch/stream/listen:

TV options: The game will air on CBS Sports Network. A valid cable subscription is required for viewing.

The game will air on CBS Sports Network. A valid cable subscription is required for viewing. Streaming options: The game will be available for streaming via the Paramount+ App. A valid subscription is required for viewing. Other applicable cable/satellite streaming options are also available with a valid subscription.

The game will be available for streaming via the Paramount+ App. A valid subscription is required for viewing. Other applicable cable/satellite streaming options are also available with a valid subscription. Radio options: Tom Helmer (play-by-play) and Rob Rubick (color) will provide the EMU call for WEMU-FM 89.1, while Rob Polinsky (play-by-play) and Chase Ferris (color) will provide the Kent State call for WHLO-AM 640.

Miami RedHawks at Western Michigan Broncos

Game Info:

Where: Waldo Stadium in Kalamazoo, Michigan

Waldo Stadium in Kalamazoo, Michigan When: Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. Eastern time

Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. Eastern time Weather: 51 degrees and rain, with a 51 percent chance of precipitation at kickoff steadily decreasing throughout. Winds at 15 MPH.

51 degrees and rain, with a 51 percent chance of precipitation at kickoff steadily decreasing throughout. Winds at 15 MPH. Gambling considerations: Miami is an 8.5-point favorite, with an over/under of 45, per DraftKings.

How to watch/stream/listen:

TV options: This game will not be televised due to it being a streaming exclusive.

This game will not be televised due to it being a streaming exclusive. Streaming options: The game will be available exclusively via ESPN+. A valid subscription is required for viewing.

The game will be available exclusively via ESPN+. A valid subscription is required for viewing. Radio options: Steve Baker (play-by-play) and Terry Bridge (color) will provide the Miami call for WMOH-AM 1450, while Robin Hook (play-by-play) will provide the WMU call for Jack 106.5 FM.

Northern Illinois Huskies vs. Ohio Bobcats

Game Info:

Where: Huskie Stadium in DeKalb, Illinois

Huskie Stadium in DeKalb, Illinois When: Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023 at 4 p.m. Eastern time

Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023 at 4 p.m. Eastern time Weather: 53 degrees and cloudy, with a 15 percent chance of precipitation at kickoff. Winds at 18 MPH.

53 degrees and cloudy, with a 15 percent chance of precipitation at kickoff. Winds at 18 MPH. Gambling considerations: Ohio is a 5.5-point favorite, with an over/under of 44.5, per DraftKings.

How to watch/stream/listen: