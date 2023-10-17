2023 MACtion on the Pitch: Week 9

Welcome back to MACtion on the Pitch, where we take a look at what happened over the course of the week in women’s soccer.

We are in the home stretch. After this week, there are three more games left for each team. Let’s take a look at what happened this week:

Buffalo at Northern Illinois (Final: 2-0 Buffalo)

The Bulls were on the attack very early, with NIU conceding a penalty in the 10th minute. Who would step up to take the penalty kick? Katie Krohn, and to no surprise of anyone, she converted to put the Bulls up 1-0. In the 60th minute, the Bulls won a free kick. Maya Galko and Kaya Schultz played the ball upfield, and Arianna Zumpano shot the ball through the net to put the Bulls lead up to 2-0. That score would go final. The Bulls picked up conference win number three, while NIU dropped their third conference loss.

Miami at Western Michigan (Final: 1-0 WMU)

There was not much offense in the first half in Kalamazoo, but Western held a 4-1 shot advantage. Both teams went into the halftime break tied at 0-0. It took a while for either offense to break through— until the 84th minute, when Miami committed a foul just outside the 18-yard box. Western’s Abby Werthman curled in the free kick from the spot to put the Broncos up 1-0, snatching away the 1-0 win late. Miami’s Dominique Popa would make six saves in a losing effort. This was Western’s fourth MAC win, while Miami dropped their sixth MAC loss.

Central Michigan at Ohio (Final: 1-1 Draw)

The visiting Central Michigan squad would strike first in the 27th minute on a goal from Megan Scholten to take the early 1-0 lead. After the initial punch, Ohio countered, damning the torpedoes and forcing CMU goalkeeper Allison LaPoint to make seven saves to keep the Chippewas up 1-0 at the halftime break. It would be much of the same story throughout the second half, with Ohio attacking and Central holding strong. But 36 seconds left, Ohio’s Shae Robertson would get the ball in goal off an assist from Quintin Tostevin to even the board. The game would end in a 1-1 draw, with both teams picking up their second MAC draw.

Eastern Michigan at Toledo (Final: 3-0 Toledo)

Toledo got off to a fast start. scoring in the sixth minute on a Kaema Amachree goal off an assist from Madison Medalle to go up 1-0. Just over four minutes later, Mia Leonetti would score off an Olivia Dault assist to increase Toledo’s advantage to 2-0. The Rockets added a cherry on top with 5:12 to go, with Madison Medalle scoring the capper to put UT up 3-0. Toledo would hold the 18-12 advantage in shots, and would win 3-0. Eastern would rattle off six shots in the second half to try and tie it up, but couldn’t get one in the net. EMU dropped their fourth MAC loss. Toledo has won four straight, and matched their program record of four straight shutouts in the process.

Kent State at Bowling Green (Final: 2-0 Kent State)

The pressure of being MAC leaders was too much for Bowling Green against a feisty Kent State squad. BGSU put themselves behind early, giving up a penalty in the 24th minute. Kent State’s Alisa Arthur converted to put the Flashes up 1-0, a score which held until halftime. After the break, Kent State’s Callie Cunningham would score off an assist from Siena Stambolich to go up 2-0, which was ultimately the final margin. The Falcons would drop their first MAC loss, despite putting up 27 shots. KSU’s Sarah Melén would save all six shots on goal to maintain the shutout. Kent State, meanwhile, won their fifth MAC game to climb up the charts. KSU has now won two straight against BG after losing seven in a row (regular and postseason).

Ball State at Akron (Final: 2-1 Ball State)

Ball State’s Avery Fenchel got the scoring started in the 17th minute with help from Maya Turner and Maya Millis to go up 1-0 on the homestanding Zips. In the 32nd minute, Akron answered back, with a goal from Ella Hadley off an assist from Anna Simmons, to puot the score at 1-1, a margin which held up until halftime.

Despite Akron holding the shot advantage, Ball State would score the late winner in the 87th minute, as Avery Fenchel scored her second of the night off an assist from Kaitlyn Fraser to give the Cards the 2-1 victory— and move them into first place in the league table. Akron is still searching for their first MAC win, and their MAC tournament chances are now almost at zero.

Northern Illinois at Kent State (Final: 2-1 NIU)

This game started off back and forth, but NIU ultimately scored first— on an own goal for Kent State in the 24th minute. The Huskies would go into halftime the 1-0 leaders, and added on a second goal off the leg of Tyra King in the 57th minute. NIU conceded a penalty in the 73rd minute, with Kent State’s Giulia Giovinazzi converting to bring the Flashes back within one. Kent would not find the equalizer, however, and the Huskies would get out of Kent with a big win.

Toledo at Miami (Final: 2-1 Miami)

We want to extend our congratulations to Miami’s seniors, Julia Hoffmann, Camber Hayes, Haley Anspach, Kyleigh von Klahr, Bronwen Sears, and Madeline Schlecht, who celebrated their senior day prior to this contest! Toledo’s Kaema Amachree got the Rockets on the board first with an assist by Grace Turski to go up 1-0 in the 16th minute. Despite Miami holding a 9-2 shot advantage, Toledo maintained their 1-0 advantage going into the halftime break.

Once the second half started, Miami only needed 6:40 to get on the board. Camber Hayes, assisted by Morhea Hoefen, would level the game at 1-1. After a lot of back-and-forth action, Miami’s Taylor Hamlett would score with two minutes to play, with Morhea Hoefen notching her second assist of the day, to allow Miami to walk away with the late win. Toledo would drop their third MAC loss.

Western Michigan at Eastern Michigan (Final: 3-0 WMU)

Western Michigan’s Stephanie Currie would get the scoring started in the 12th minute. Assisted by Jen Blitchok, the Broncos would go up 1-0 early. The Broncos would keep up the pressure, with Bria Telemaque would put the Broncos up 2-0 before the half. It was all Broncos in the first 45 minutes, with Western holding a 15-2 shot advantage.

It continued to be all Broncos in the second half as well, with Jaden Peck’s 71st minute goal (assisted by Olivia Brunink and Abby Werthman). icing the game at 3-0. Bronco goalkeeper Lauren Boafo notched a five-save shutout in the game to help Western earn their fifth MAC win. Eastern dropped their fifth MAC loss.

Akron at Central Michigan (Final: 0-0 Draw)

Akron would travel to Central Michigan, desperately trying to find their first MAC win. Despite Akron holding the 17-9 shot advantage in the game, neither team would find the opening goal, giving Akron would their first positive MAC result. Central Michigan would earn their third MAC draw.

Ohio at Ball State (Final: 2-2 Draw)

After a back-and-forth opening 20 minutes, Ball State would strike first in the 22nd minute. Avery Fenchel scored her 11th goal of the year, with an assist from Delaney Caldwell tp put BSU up 1-0. Ohio would get the chance to equalize after Ball State conceded a penalty and did, as Shae Robertson equalized it at 1-1. Ohio held the shot advantage 10-5, and went into the halftime break level with the MAC leaders.

In the 58th minute, Ball State’s Lexi Fraley would put the Cardinals back on top with assists from Delaney Caldwell and Alex McPhee. In the 66th minute, Ohio’s Scout Murray would equalize with an assist from Carsyn Prigge. The final whistle sounded, and both teams walked away with their third MAC draw.

Bowling Green at Buffalo (Final: 0-0 Draw)

It was Buffalo’s senior day, so we want to extend our congratulations to Hanna Johnson, Laura Bogner, Emily Lazenby, Leah Wengender, and Ashlyn O’Shea! It was a lovely day at the park, but neither team would score— though BG would hold a 12-8 shot advantage after 90 minutes. BG walked away with their second MAC draw, while Buffalo earned their third MAC draw.

MAC Players of the Week

Offensive Player of the Week

Avery Fenchel, senior forward, Ball State

Fenchel made her native Novi, Michigan proud, scoring three goals this week. She scored both against Akron, and scored the opener against Ohio. Her performance kept Ball State in the hunt for the number one spot in the standings

Defensive Player of the Week

Rebecca Winslow, senior goalkeeper, Buffalo

Cherry Hill, New Jersey native Rebecca Winslow played 180 minutes of shutout soccer saving ten shots on the week to help her team to an undefeated 1-0-1 mark.

Goal of the Week

Our goal of the week goes to Ohio’s Shae Robertson. A late equalizer deserves some credit. (Credit: Ohio Soccer/X)

League Standings

WMU (5-0-3) Ball St (5-0-3) BGSU (5-1-2) Kent (5-3-0) Buffalo (3-2-3) Toledo (4-3-1) NIU (4-3-1) Ohio (2-3-3) CMU (1-4-3) Miami (2-6-0) EMU (1-5-2) Akron (0-7-1)

Upcoming Schedule

Three games left for each team, six tournament spots to fight for. Here’s the last of the regular season schedule

Thursday, October 19 (All times ET)

Ball State at Northern Illinois, 2 p.m.

Akron at Eastern Michigan, 4 p.m.

Toledo at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Ohio at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

Central Michigan at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.

Western Michigan at Kent State, 7 p.m.

Sunday, October 22 (All times ET)

Northern Illinois at Central Michigan, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Western Michigan, 1 p.m.

Kent State at Toledo, 1 p.m.

Eastern Michigan at Ohio, 1 p.m.

Miami at Akron, 1 p.m.

Bowling Green at Ball State, 2 p.m.

Thursday, October 26 (All games at 3:00 p.m. ET)