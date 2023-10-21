2023 MAC Football TV/Streaming Primer: Saturday, Oct. 21

The final week of Saturday games features two national broadcasts once again, in a pattern exactly identical with Week 7.

CBS Sports Network is set to go at noon Eastern with a cross-divisional game between Ohio and Western Michigan, while the potential Game of the Season will be on ESPNU at 4 p.m. Eastern, as Toledo takes on Miami in Oxford.

All other games are behind the paywall, as per usual.

A programming note (pun intended) for future releases: with weeknight games taking over from this point forward, we will be releasing the TV/streaming primers on the day of the game as their own articles, as opposed to the mornings inside one article. This means on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, all primers will go out at noon Eastern time. Saturday primers will continue to be released at 6 a.m. Eastern time.

Akron Zips vs. Bowling Green Falcons

Game Info:

Where: Doyt Perry Stadium in Bowling Green, Ohio

When: Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023 at 2 p.m. Eastern

Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023 at 2 p.m. Eastern Weather: 56 degrees and partly cloudy, with a 22 percent chance of precipitation at kickoff. Winds at 10 MPH.

56 degrees and partly cloudy, with a 22 percent chance of precipitation at kickoff. Winds at 10 MPH. Gambling considerations: Bowling Green is an eight-point favorite, with an over/under of 37.5, per DraftKings.

How to watch/stream/listen:

TV options: This game will not be televised due to it being a streaming exclusive.

Streaming options: The game will be available exclusively via ESPN+. A valid subscription is required for viewing.

The game will be available exclusively via ESPN+. A valid subscription is required for viewing. Radio options: Dave Skoczen (play-by-play) and Joe Dunn (color) will provide the Akron call for WHLO-AM 640, while Todd Walker (play-by-play) and John Gibson (color) will provide the BGSU call for Eagle FM 99.

Ball State Cardinals vs. Central Michigan Chippewas

Game Info:

Where: Kramer/Deromedi Field at Kelly/Shorts Stadium in Mount Pleasant, Michigan

When: Saturday, Oct, 21, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. Eastern

Saturday, Oct, 21, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Weather: 60 degrees and partly cloudy, with a scant chance of precipitation at kickoff. Winds at 9 MPH.

60 degrees and partly cloudy, with a scant chance of precipitation at kickoff. Winds at 9 MPH. Gambling considerations: Central Michigan is a 4.5-point road favorite, with an over/under of 41, per DraftKings.

How to watch/stream/listen:

TV options: This game will not be televised due to it being a streaming exclusive.

Streaming options: The game will be available exclusively via ESPN+. A valid subscription is required for viewing.

The game will be available exclusively via ESPN+. A valid subscription is required for viewing. Radio options: Joel Goddett (play-by-play) and Mark O’Connell (color) will provide the Ball State call for WLBC-FM 104.1, while Adam Jaksa (play-by-play) and Brock Gutierrez (color) will provide the CMU call for WUPS-FM 98.5.

Buffalo Bulls at Kent State Golden Flashes

Game Info:

Where: Dix Stadium in Kent, Ohio

When: Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. Eastern

Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Weather: 51 degrees and cloudy, with a 15 percent chance of precipitation at kickoff, increasing throughout. Winds at 11 MPH.

51 degrees and cloudy, with a 15 percent chance of precipitation at kickoff, increasing throughout. Winds at 11 MPH. Gambling considerations: Buffalo is a seven-point road favorite, with an over/under of 44, per DraftKings.

How to watch/stream/listen:

TV options: This game will not be televised due to it being a streaming exclusive.

Streaming options: The game will be available exclusively via ESPN+. A valid subscription is required for viewing.

The game will be available exclusively via ESPN+. A valid subscription is required for viewing. Radio options: Paul Peck (play-by-play) and Scott Wilson (color) providing the Buffalo call on The Varsity Network App, Rob Polinsky (play-by-play) and Chase Ferris (color) will provide the Kent State call for WHLO-AM 640.

Eastern Michigan Eagles at Northern Illinois Huskies

Game Info:

Where: Huskie Stadium in DeKalb, Illinois

When: Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. Eastern

Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Weather: 60 degrees and mostly sunny, with a brisk wind of 20 MPH sustained throughout.

60 degrees and mostly sunny, with a brisk wind of 20 MPH sustained throughout. Gambling considerations: NIU is a 12-point favorite, with an over/under of 44, per DraftKings.

How to watch/stream/listen:

TV options: This game will not be televised due to it being a streaming exclusive.

Streaming options: The game will be available exclusively via ESPN+. A valid subscription is required for viewing.

The game will be available exclusively via ESPN+. A valid subscription is required for viewing. Radio options: Tom Helmer (play-by-play) and Rob Rubick (color) will provide the EMU call for WEMU-FM 89.1, while Bill Baker (play-by-play) and Mark Lindo (color) will provide the NIU call for WDKB-FM 94.9.

Miami RedHawks vs. Toledo Rockets

Game Info:

Where: Yager Stadium in Oxford, Ohio

When: Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023 at 4 p.m. Eastern

Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023 at 4 p.m. Eastern Weather: 64 degrees and mostly cloudy, with scant chance of precipitation at kickoff. Winds at 9 MPH.

64 degrees and mostly cloudy, with scant chance of precipitation at kickoff. Winds at 9 MPH. Gambling considerations: Toledo is a two-point road favorite, with an over/under of 47, per DraftKings.

How to watch/stream/listen:

TV options: The game will be on ESPNU, part of the ESPN family of networks. A valid cable subscription is required for viewing.

Streaming options: The game will be available for streaming on the ESPN App or on applicable cable/satellite services. A valid subscription is required for viewing on either platform. Other streaming carriers include Sling, DirecTV Stream, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, or YouTube TV.

The game will be available for streaming on the ESPN App or on applicable cable/satellite services. A valid subscription is required for viewing on either platform. Other streaming carriers include Sling, DirecTV Stream, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, or YouTube TV. Radio options: Steve Baker (play-by-play) and Terry Bridge (color) will provide the Miami call for WMOH-AM 1450, while Brett Balbinot (play-by-play) and Bruce Gradkowski (color) will provide the Toledo call for the Rockets Radio Network.

Ohio Bobcats vs. Western Michigan Broncos

Game Info:

Where: Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium in Athens, Ohio

When: Saturday, Oct, 21, 2023 at 12 p.m. Eastern

Saturday, Oct, 21, 2023 at 12 p.m. Eastern Weather: 57 degrees and partly cloudy, with a 15 percent chance of precipitation at kickoff, increasing throughout. Winds at 12 MPH.

57 degrees and partly cloudy, with a 15 percent chance of precipitation at kickoff, increasing throughout. Winds at 12 MPH. Gambling considerations: Ohio is a 16-point favorite, with an over/under of 52.5, per DraftKings.

How to watch/stream/listen: