Reports: 2023 Bahamas Bowl set to be played at UNC-Charlotte

Charlotte, North Carolina is not what one might typically think of when it comes to tropical destinations, but for at least one day, the Queen City will reportedly be living the island life as the host of the 2023 Bahamas Bowl.

Jerry Richardson Stadium, the on-campus home of the Charlotte 49ers football team, has been reported to be the new venue for this year’s Bahamas Bowl, in a contest currently scheduled for Dec. 18.

The news was first reported on Thursday morning by The Action Network’s Brett McMurphy via Twitter. ESPN Events had previously released a statement regarding the potential move on Oct. 19, as the Bahamian government was getting set to make necessary safety renovations to Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium, which has hosted the bowl game since its inception.

To help facilitate the move, the Myrtle Beach Bowl, located nearby in South Carolina, has been moved to Dec. 16. Had the games gone on as scheduled, they would have clashed directly with one another. The Mid-American Conference has yet to make an appearance in the Myrtle Beach Bowl due to various circumstances.

As of publication, ESPN Events and the various conferences have yet to release a statement on the matter.