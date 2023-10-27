2023 MAC Football Regular Season Storystream: Weeks 9 & 10

The Great Reset is upon us, as Week 9 has only two Saturday games scheduled. That usually means weeknight games are on the way, and oh buddy are they, as Week 10 is exclusively Tuesday and Wednesday night games— four of them to be precise.

Here is the shared hub to get all the news and notes you need to keep yourself availed of the latest news, analysis and happenings in the Best Little Conference in the Midwest as it transitions over to night mode for the duration of the regular season.

Check back in often, as this page will update near-daily.