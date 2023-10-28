2023 MAC Football TV/Streaming Primer: Saturday, Oct. 28

Hello again and welcome back to the MAC Football TV/Streaming Primer!
There’s just two games on the docket for Week 9 as the league transitions to its weeknight slate for the month of November. For the Tuesday and Wednesday games, we’ll be doing pieces like this to publish on those nights.
For now, here’s the games for today’s action:
Eastern Michigan Eagles vs. Western Michigan Broncos
Game Info:
- Where: Rynearson Stadium in Ypsilanti, Michigan
- When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 1 p.m. Eastern time
- Weather: 52 degrees and partly cloudy, with scant chance of precipitation at kickoff. Winds at 9 MPH.
- Gambling considerations: Western Michigan is a three-point road favorite, with an onver/under of 48, per DraftKings.
How to watch/stream/listen:
- TV options: This game will not be televised due to it being a streaming exclusive.
- Streaming options: The game will be available exclusively via ESPN+. A valid subscription is required for viewing.
- Radio options: Tom Helmer (play-by-play) and Rob Rubick (color) will provide the EMU call for WEMU-FM 89.1, while Robin Hook (play-by-play) will provide the WMU call for Jack 106.5 FM.
Miami RedHawks at Ohio Bobcats
Game Info:
- Where: Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium in Athens, Ohio
- When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. Eastern
- Weather: 66 and cloudy, with a 15 percent chance of precipitation at kickoff. Winds at 6 MPH.
- Gambling considerations: Ohio is a 7.5-point favorite, with an over.under of 39.5, per DraftKings.
How to watch/stream/listen:
- TV options: The game will air on CBS Sports Network. A valid cable subscription is required for viewing.
- Streaming options: The game will be available for streaming via the Paramount+ App. A valid subscription is required for viewing. Other applicable cable/satellite streaming options are also available with a valid subscription.
- Radio options: Steve Baker (play-by-play) and Terry Bridge (color) will provide the Miami call for WMOH-AM 1450, while Russ Eisenstein (play-by-play) and Rob Cornelius (color) will provide the Ohio call for WXTQ-FM 105.5.
