2023 MAC Football TV/Streaming Primer: Saturday, Oct. 28

Hello again and welcome back to the MAC Football TV/Streaming Primer!

There’s just two games on the docket for Week 9 as the league transitions to its weeknight slate for the month of November. For the Tuesday and Wednesday games, we’ll be doing pieces like this to publish on those nights.

For now, here’s the games for today’s action:

Eastern Michigan Eagles vs. Western Michigan Broncos

Game Info:

Where: Rynearson Stadium in Ypsilanti, Michigan

Rynearson Stadium in Ypsilanti, Michigan When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 1 p.m. Eastern time

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 1 p.m. Eastern time Weather: 52 degrees and partly cloudy, with scant chance of precipitation at kickoff. Winds at 9 MPH.

52 degrees and partly cloudy, with scant chance of precipitation at kickoff. Winds at 9 MPH. Gambling considerations: Western Michigan is a three-point road favorite, with an onver/under of 48, per DraftKings.

How to watch/stream/listen:

TV options: This game will not be televised due to it being a streaming exclusive.

This game will not be televised due to it being a streaming exclusive. Streaming options: The game will be available exclusively via ESPN+. A valid subscription is required for viewing.

The game will be available exclusively via ESPN+. A valid subscription is required for viewing. Radio options: Tom Helmer (play-by-play) and Rob Rubick (color) will provide the EMU call for WEMU-FM 89.1, while Robin Hook (play-by-play) will provide the WMU call for Jack 106.5 FM.

Miami RedHawks at Ohio Bobcats

Game Info:

Where: Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium in Athens, Ohio

Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium in Athens, Ohio When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. Eastern

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Weather: 66 and cloudy, with a 15 percent chance of precipitation at kickoff. Winds at 6 MPH.

66 and cloudy, with a 15 percent chance of precipitation at kickoff. Winds at 6 MPH. Gambling considerations: Ohio is a 7.5-point favorite, with an over.under of 39.5, per DraftKings.

How to watch/stream/listen: