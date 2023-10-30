2023 MACtion on the Pitch: Quarterfinals

Welcome back to MACtion on the Pitch. The regular season is finished, now it’s time for the tournament. Here’s how the quarterfinals went:

#5 Northern Illinois at #4 Kent State (Final: 3-0 Kent State)

It was a back-and-forth battle for the first 35 minutes, but Kent State would get on the board with 9:40 left in the half on a goal from Alisa Arthur put the Flashes up 1-0. Arthur would be a factor again just 1:40 later, assisting Siena Stambolich to put the Flashes up 2-0, a lead which would hold at the half. In the second half, NIU would manage to get some shots off, but Kent State’s defense was ultimately too much to handle. With 5:42 left in the game, Kent State’s Tori Copfer would make the game 3-0 with an assist from Callie Cunningham. The final whistle sounded, and the Flashes would move on to face the Broncos in the semifinals.

#6 Ohio at #3 Ball State (Final: 2-0 Ohio)

It was a battle of teams looking for their first conference title in Muncie, with the visiting Ohio getting on the board first in the 14th minute. Shae Robertson would score the opener for the Bobcats, with an assist from Ella Deevers. That score would hold until the half, with the Bobcats led in shots 8-4. It would be much of the same story in the second half, with Ohio icing the game in the 79th minute on an Izzi Boyd strike assisted by Haley Miller. 2-0 would be the final, allowing the ‘Cats to stay alive for a trophy. Bobcat goalkeeper Celeste Sloma only needed one save for the shutout.

Players of the Week

The MAC announced one final set of weekly honors for the regular season.

Offensive Player of the Week

Izzi Boyd, senior midfielder, Ohio

The Gibsonia, Penssylvania native notched her second honor of the season for her performance against Akron. She notched two goals in the 3-0 against the Zips, ultimately helping propel the Bobcats into the sixth and final tournament spot.

Defensive Player of the Week

Bethany Moser, junior goalkeeper, Ball State

The Mason, Ohio native notched a six save shutout in their regular season finale over the Chippewas. This was a big piece for the Cardinals to claim the #3 seed and a home quarterfinal game. This was also Moser’s second honor of the season.

Goal of the Round

The goal of the round goes to Kent State’s Alisa Arthur. This was a great free kick into the lower left corner to start the scoring for the Flashes. The celebration is great, too. (Credit: Kent State Soccer/X)

Moment of the Week

We want to extend our congratulations to Eastern Michigan Head Coach Scott Hall.

After 25 years as head coach, he announced his retirement. Hall has been with the program since its inception in 1995, initially serving as assistant coach, Hall became head coach in 1999, and racked up a record of 210-215-67, with a 132-113-32 MAC record. A three-time coach of the year (1999, 2001, 2013), Hall led the Eagles to two regular season championships (1999, 2003), and one MAC Tournament championship (1999). Eastern Michigan now starts the search for their third head coach in program history. (Credit: EMU Soccer/X)

Upcoming Schedule

Quarterfinal action is done. On to the semifinals! The rest of the tournament takes place in Kalamazoo.

Thursday, November 2nd, all games on ESPN+ (subscription required)