2023 MAC Football TV/Streaming Primer: Tuesday, Oct. 31

It’s Halloween, and you know what that means: weeknight #MACtion has finally arrived!

By James H. Jimenez
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 31 Ball State at Toledo Photo by Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Boys and girls of every age, would you like to see something strange?

This is Halloween, where #MACtion teams clash in the dead of night. Everyone in attendance will be making a scene (and some perhaps might even scream) when our four contestants take to the gridiron tonight over the ESPN Family of Networks!

Unlike years prior, neither of tonight’s weeknight games will be affected the College Football Playoff Rankings Reveal Show, which is set to air on ESPN proper. An added boon for those of us who hated having to wait for the games to start.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch tonight’s weeknight #MACtion:

Buffalo Bulls at Toledo Rockets

NCAA FOOTBALL: OCT 15 Bowling Green at Toledo Photo by Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Game Info:

  • Where: The Glass Bowl in Toledo, Ohio
  • When: Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. Eastern
  • Weather: 37 degrees and snow showers, with a 51 percent chance of precipitation, quickly decreasing after kickoff. Winds at 8 MPH.
  • Gambling considerations: Toledo is a 15-point favorite, with an over/under of 50, per DraftKings.

How to watch/stream/listen:

  • TV options: The game will be on ESPN2, part of the ESPN family of networks. A valid cable subscription is required for viewing.
  • Streaming options: The game will be available for streaming on the ESPN App or on applicable cable/satellite services. A valid subscription is required for viewing on either platform. Other streaming carriers include Sling, DirecTV Stream, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, or YouTube TV.

Radio options: Paul Peck (play-by-play) and Scott Wilson (color) providing the Buffalo call on The Varsity Network App, while Brett Balbinot (play-by-play) and Bruce Gradkowski (color) will provide the Toledo call for the Rockets Radio Network.

Central Michigan Chippewas vs. Northern Illinois Huskies

Presbyterian v Central Michigan Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

Game Info:

  • Where: Kramer/Deromedi Field at Kelly/Shorts Stadium in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan
  • When: Tuesday, October 31st, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. Eastern
  • Weather: 34 degrees and snow showers, with a 45 percent chance of precipitation, quickly decreasing after kickoff. Winds at 5 MPH.
  • Gambling considerations: NIU is a six-point road favorite, with an over/under of 46.5, per DraftKings.

How to watch/stream/listen:

  • TV options: The game will be on ESPNU, part of the ESPN family of networks. A valid cable subscription is required for viewing.
  • Streaming options: The game will be available for streaming on the ESPN App or on applicable cable/satellite services. A valid subscription is required for viewing on either platform. Other streaming carriers include Sling, DirecTV Stream, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, or YouTube TV.
  • Radio options: Adam Jaksa (play-by-play) and Brock Gutierrez (color) will provide the CMU call for WUPS-FM 98.5, while Bill Baker (play-by-play) and Mark Lindo (color) will provide the NIU call for WDKB-FM 94.9.

