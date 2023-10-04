2023 MACtion on the Pitch: Week 7

Welcome back to MACtion on the Pitch, where we take a look at what happened over the course of the week in women’s soccer.

We are already 24 games down, but there’s still plenty more MACtion to be had. Here’s a look at the past week of conference games:

Ohio at Northern Illinois (Final: 3-1 Ohio)

The Huskies welcomed the Bobcats to DeKalb. Not even two minutes into the match, NIU’s Aubrey Robertson scored a goal directly from a corner kick to put NIU up 1-0. Just past the 13:00 mark, Ohio’s Shae Robertson would equalize the game on a clean shot. Ella Deevers would pick up the assist. In the 24th minute, Shae Robertson would score her second of the day. Assisted by Scout Murray, Robertson had another clean look to make the score 2-1 in favor of Ohio. A little over two minutes later, Jaimason Brooker scored from outside the box after an interception to make it a 3-1 game. At halftime, both teams were even in shots at 6, but Ohio would be the ones in the lead. With not much happening in the second half, Ohio would walk away with the win holding a 13-12 shot advantage.

Toledo at Ball State (Final: 2-1 Ball State)

The Rockets and Cardinals would face off in Muncie on Thursday. Ball State held a 4-1 shot advantage, but Toledo held strong to ensure a 0-0 halftime score. 4:01 into the second half, Ball State’s Delaney Caldwell found the back of the net to put the Cardinals up 1-0. She would be assisted by Emily Roper and Lexi Fraley. 2:22 later, Avery Fenchel would increase the Ball State lead to 2-0. In the 53rd minute, Toledo’s Kaema Amachree would get the Rockets on the board, with an assist from Madison Medalle. Toledo would not be able to find the equalizer, as Ball State would walk away with their second conference win.

Miami at Buffalo (Final: 2-0 Buffalo)

The RedHawks and Bulls would face off on Thursday. In a very back and forth start, Buffalo would break through first off an incredible shot in the 13th minute from freshman sensation Katie Krohn. That would be her seventh goal on the year, giving her some increased chances for Offensive Player of the Year. Was Krohn done there? Absolutely not. She would score her second of the night in the 26th minute. The score would remain 2-0 at halftime. No more scoring would take place, and the Bulls earned their second conference win. Check out Krohn’s second goal of the game down below. (Credit: UB Women’s Soccer/X)

GOALLLLLLL!!!



26’ - Katie Krohn with her second goal of the game to put UB up 2-0! #WeAreOne | #CARE | #UBhornsUP pic.twitter.com/PBNLhvk9Zs — UB Women's Soccer (@UBWomensSoccer) September 28, 2023

Eastern Michigan at Kent State (Final: 2-1 Kent State)

The Eagles traveled to Kent State on Thursday. The Flashes would continue their sizzling MAC start in the first 15 minutes as Josie Morgan scored the opener off an assist from Alisa Arthur. Eastern would equalize on a 36th minute goal by Mary Grimes, assisted by Kate Robinson. This 1-1 deadlock would hold at halftime. Kent State would continue to be aggressive, but couldn’t find the net. It looked like it would head for a draw, but Kent had other plans. Abby Breitschuh would score the game winner for the Flashes with 49 seconds to go. Siena Stambolich would be credited with the assist, and the Flashes would steal another late win.

Western Michigan at Central Michigan (Final: 3-1 WMU)

The Broncos and Chippewas would face off on Thursday. At 10:46, Western would strike first. Heidi Thomasma would find the back of the net with assists from Madison Cotta and Jen Blitchok. Central would equalize just 1:01 later with a goal from Jenna Little, with assists from Claudia Muessig and Cece Mernatti. The Broncos would find a quick goal 1:31 later as Jenna Blackburn would convert a penalty kick to go up 2-1. The score would hold at 2-1 going to the halftime break. In the 79th minute, Western’s Reagan Wisser would score the Broncos’ third of the night. Madison Cotta would get her second assist of the night. The Broncos ended with a 20-9 shot advantage in the 3-1 victory.

Akron at Bowling Green (Final: 1-0 BGSU)

The Zips took on the Falcons at Cochrane Stadium. Despite Bowling Green having an 11-2 shot advantage, the Zips would hold on for the 0-0 halftime score. Akron and BG held their stalemate until the 79th minute. Bowling Green’s Emma Stransky would score the game winner, assisted by Christie Fransen. The Falcons would end with a 20-5 shot advantage in the 1-0 victory. Madison Vukas and Lili Berg would combine for the 4 save shutout.

Ball State at Western Michigan (Final: 2-2 Draw)

Ball State would travel to Kalamazoo to face the Broncos. The Cardinals only needed 5:40 to get the scoring started in this game. Kaitlyn Fraser would find the back of the net for the Cardinals. Just past the 20 minute mark, Western’s Abby Werthman would equalize the game off an assist from Jenna Blackburn. Fast forward to the 41st minute, Ball State’s Lexi Fraley would put the Cardinals back on top 2-1. The Cardinals would go into the break with the advantage. In the 65th minute, Western’s Madison Cotta would find the equalizer and level the game at 2-2. Western held the shot advantage at 8-6, but the game would end in a 2-2 draw. This is both Ball State’s and Western’s second draw of the year.

Central Michigan at Toledo (Final: 1-0 Toledo)

Toledo would host the Chippewas at Paul Hotmer Field. While the Rockets held a 9-4 shot advantage, neither team would find the back of the net. The score was 0-0 at the break. Almost nine minutes into the second half, Toledo’s Mia Leonetti would score the opening goal off an assist from Kaema Amachree. Toledo would end the game with a 9-3 shot advantage, and walk away with their first MAC win of the year. Central lost their third conference game.

Kent State at Miami (Final: 1-0 Miami)

MAC leaders Kent State would travel down to Oxford to take on the RedHawks. Despite both teams putting up 10 shots apiece in the first 45 minutes, the game would go into halftime at a 0-0 score. In the 61st minute, Miami’s Haley Anspach would finally break the tie off an assist from Madeline Schlecht. Miami held the 16-15 shot advantage, and would take down the MAC leaders 1-0 to grab their first conference win. Kent earned their first MAC loss of the year.

Bowling Green at Ohio (Final: 2-0 BGSU)

The Falcons would flock down to Athens to take on Ohio. It was a back-and-forth game for the first 20 minutes. At 20:22, BG’s Lexi Czerwien would score the opening goal. The shot total would be even at halftime 4-4, and BG would hold the advantage. A little over nine minutes into the second half, BG’s Brynn Gardner would extend the lead to 2-0 off an assist from Emma Stransky. Bowling Green would hold strong, despite Ohio’s 10-7 shot advantage. Once again, BG’s keeper combo of Madison Vukas and Lili Berg would combine for the shutout. BG earned their third MAC win, while Ohio earned their second MAC loss.

Northern Illinois at Akron (Final: 1-0 NIU)

The Huskies would travel to take on the Zips. Despite the Huskies dominating the shot advantage 11-1, Akron’s defense held strong for the 0-0 halftime score. Scoring would not happen until the 78th minute. NIU’s Reegan Kingpavong would score off an assist from Abby Zipse. NIU’s 19-9 shot advantage proved to be crucial, as they walked away with their first MAC win of the season. Akron is still looking for their first MAC win of the year.

Buffalo at Eastern Michigan (Final: 3-3 Draw)

The Bulls would take on the Eagles in Ypsilanti. Buffalo would hold a 9-4 shot advantage, but the Eagles held strong and moved into halftime with a 0-0 tie. Buffalo would break through just under 10 minutes into the second half. We’ll let you take a wild guess as to who scored. That’s right, it’s Katie Krohn with her ninjth goal of the year. Assisted by Leah Wengender and Arianna Zumpano, Buffalo found the goal they were looking for. 3:40 later, Eastern’s Cameryn Susey would equalize for the Eagles off an assist from Olivia Sipsock. Buffalo would regain the advantage in the 69th minute from an Ashley Reyes goal. Arianna Zumpano would tally her second assist of the game. In the 74th minute, Katie Krohn would score another goal (MAC-leading 10th goal) off an assist from Ashley Reyes to make the score 3-1.

Hold on to your hats, it gets interesting. Eastern’s Meagan Lukowski would make the score 3-2 off an assist from Sam Lenaghan in the 84th minute. If you thought this game wouldn’t get any crazier, think again. Eastern was awarded a penalty in the 87th minute, and Olivia Sipsock would convert it to equalize the game at 3-3. The score would hold as Buffalo earned their first MAC draw, while Eastern earned their second MAC draw.

MAC Players of the Week

Offensive Player of the Week

Katie Krohn, sophomore midfielder, Buffalo

The Schoharie, New York native was destined to get the award this week after scoring not one, not two, not three, but four goals on the week. With a MAC leading 10 goals on the season, she also ranks tied for 12th in NCAA Division I for goals scored. Krohn is the third Buffalo player to earn a MAC player of the week honor.

Defensive Player of the Week

Isabelle Gilmore, junior defender, Bowling Green

The DeWitt, Michigan native had another incredible week, anchoring a defense that allowed only 6 shots on goal. This resulted in two more shutouts in MAC play for the Falcons. Gilmore has played every single minute this year, and it’s been crucial for the Falcons as they currently lead the standings. Gilmore is the first Falcon to earn a MAC player of the week honor.

Goal of the Week

Our goal of the week goes to Bowling Green’s Emma Stransky. The goal, the fans, and the celebration were just perfect. (Credit: BGSU Women’s Soccer/X)

Take a bow, Emma Stransky! First night under the lights #AyZiggy pic.twitter.com/ltVQjhi4un — BGSU Women’s Soccer (@BGSU_WSoccer) September 29, 2023

Moment of the Week

Our first moment of the week goes to Buffalo head coach Shawn Burke. We congratulate him for earning his 100th win as head coach of the Bulls this week! (Credit: UB Women’s Soccer/X)

We’d also like to give a shoutout to former Kent State defender Tianna Harris for scoring her first goal as a member of FC Fleury 91 in D1 Arkema (the top French women’s league)! (Credit: @NWSLToronto/X)

Replay ⚽️



Harris attacks the set piece to tap in a nice corner and bags her 1st goal for her new club! pic.twitter.com/mHiEiaIWh8 — Vibes from the 6 (@NWSLToronto) September 29, 2023

Standings

Here are the standings after the first four MAC games (conference records in parentheses):

BGSU (3-0-1) Kent (3-1-0) WMU (2-0-2) BSU (2-0-2) Buffalo (2-1-1) Ohio (2-2-0) EMU (1-1-2) Toledo (1-2-1) NIU (1-2-1) CMU (1-3-0) Miami (1-3-0) Akron (0-4-0)

Upcoming Schedule

After another exciting week of MACtion, here’s the schedule for the next week:

Thursday, October 5th (All Times ET)

Kent State at Ball State, 4:00 PM

Northern Illinois at Eastern Michigan, 4:00 PM

Toledo at Ohio, 4:00 PM

Buffalo at Central Michigan, 7:00 PM

Bowling Green at Miami, 7:00 PM

Western Michigan at Akron, 7:00 PM

Sunday, October 8th (All times ET)