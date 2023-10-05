2023 MAC Football Regular Season Storystream: Week 6

We’re halfway through the college football season, but only just getting started in the MAC!

Action across the league is heating up, as the last of the non-conference games kick off this week before ceding way to exclusively conference play!

Week 5 shuffled the standings significantly, with the 1-4 Buffalo Bulls tied for the East division lead with 4-1 Miami and Ohio while Toledo has scraped by to take a 2-0 advantage in the MAC West, with plenty of teams fighting amongst themselves to make up the spots in the middle of their respective tables.

This week sees all 12 teams in action once again, with Ohio coming back from an early BYE week to take on Kent State for both teams’ second league game to try and further solve the loggerhead at the top of the charts— or muddy it even further.

As always, you can check out all the latest updates by refreshing this page and checking out all the previews, recaps, analysis and more below!