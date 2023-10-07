2023 MAC Football TV/Streaming Primer: Saturday, October 7

Week 6 is here, and it features the final two non-conference games of the season!

Both of those games are set to kick off at noon Eastern time, with both Toledo and Western Michigan traveling to their destinations for televised contests. The Broncos will face the Mississippi State Bulldogs, while Toledo takes on former conference mate UMass.

All other games this week are in league play, with ESPN+ the exclusive provider, the second week in a row where all MAC-on-MAC games have been paywalled.

Below are the full details for every game this week:

Akron Zips vs. Northern Illinois Huskies

Game Info:

Where: Summa Field at InfoCision Stadium in Akron, Ohio

Summa Field at InfoCision Stadium in Akron, Ohio When: Saturday, October 7th, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. Eastern time

Saturday, October 7th, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. Eastern time Weather: 55 degrees and mostly cloudy, with a 15 percent chance of precipitation. Winds at 13 MPH.

55 degrees and mostly cloudy, with a 15 percent chance of precipitation. Winds at 13 MPH. Gambling considerations: NIU is a five-point road favorite, with an over/under of 45.5, per DraftKings.

How to watch/stream/listen:

TV options: This game will not be televised due to it being a streaming exclusive.

This game will not be televised due to it being a streaming exclusive. Streaming options: The game will be available exclusively via ESPN+. A valid subscription is required for viewing.

The game will be available exclusively via ESPN+. A valid subscription is required for viewing. Radio options: Dave Skoczen (play-by-play) and Joe Dunn (color) will provide the Akron call for WHLO-AM 640, while Bill Baker (play-by-play) and Mark Lindo (color) will provide the NIU call for WDKB-FM 94.9.

Ball State Cardinals at Eastern Michigan Eagles

Game Info:

Where: Rynearson Stadium in Ypsilanti, Michigan

Rynearson Stadium in Ypsilanti, Michigan When: Saturday, October 7th, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. Eastern time

Saturday, October 7th, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. Eastern time Weather: 54 degrees and mostly cloudy, with a 15 percent chance of precipitation. Winds at 13 MPH.

54 degrees and mostly cloudy, with a 15 percent chance of precipitation. Winds at 13 MPH. Gambling considerations: EMU is a 2.5-point favorite, with an over/under of 43, per DraftKings.

How to watch/stream/listen:

TV options: This game will not be televised due to it being a streaming exclusive.

Streaming options: The game will be available exclusively via ESPN+. A valid subscription is required for viewing.

The game will be available exclusively via ESPN+. A valid subscription is required for viewing. Radio options: Joel Goddett (play-by-play) and Mark O’Connell (color) will provide the Ball State call for WLBC-FM 104.1, while Tom Helmer (play-by-play) and Rob Rubick (color) will provide the EMU call for WEMU-FM 89.1.

Bowling Green Falcons at Miami RedHawks

Game Info:

Where: Yager Stadium in Oxford, Ohio

Yager Stadium in Oxford, Ohio When: Saturday, October 7th, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. Eastern time

Saturday, October 7th, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. Eastern time Weather: 59 degrees and mostly cloudy, with no percent chance of precipitation. Winds at 14 MPH.

59 degrees and mostly cloudy, with no percent chance of precipitation. Winds at 14 MPH. Gambling considerations: Miami is a 10-point favorite, with an over/under of 44, per DraftKings.

How to watch/stream/listen:

TV options: This game will not be televised due to it being a streaming exclusive.

This game will not be televised due to it being a streaming exclusive. Streaming options: The game will be available exclusively via ESPN+. A valid subscription is required for viewing.

The game will be available exclusively via ESPN+. A valid subscription is required for viewing. Radio options: Todd Walker (play-by-play) and John Gibson (color) will provide the BGSU call for Eagle FM 99, Steve Baker (play-by-play) and Terry Bridge (color) will provide the Miami call for WMOH-AM 1450.

Buffalo Bulls vs. Central Michigan Chippewas

Game Info:

Where: UB Stadium in Amherst, New York

UB Stadium in Amherst, New York When: Saturday, October 7th, 2023 at 2 p.m. Eastern time

Saturday, October 7th, 2023 at 2 p.m. Eastern time Weather: 58 degrees and partly cloudy, with a 15 percent chance of precipitation. Winds at 15 MPH.

58 degrees and partly cloudy, with a 15 percent chance of precipitation. Winds at 15 MPH. Gambling considerations: CMU is a three-point road favorite, with an over/under of 53, per DraftKings.

How to watch/stream/listen:

TV options: This game will not be televised due to it being a streaming exclusive.

This game will not be televised due to it being a streaming exclusive. Streaming options: The game will be available exclusively via ESPN+. A valid subscription is required for viewing.

The game will be available exclusively via ESPN+. A valid subscription is required for viewing. Radio options: Paul Peck (play-by-play) and Scott Wilson (color) providing the Buffalo call on The Varsity Network App, while Adam Jaksa (play-by-play) and Brock Gutierrez (color) will provide the CMU call for WUPS-FM 98.5.

Kent State Golden Flashes at Ohio Bobcats

Game Info:

Where: Peden Stadium in Athens, Ohio

Peden Stadium in Athens, Ohio When: Saturday, October 7th, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. Eastern time

Saturday, October 7th, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. Eastern time Weather: 58 degrees and partly cloudy, with under 10 percent chance of rain. Winds at 10 MPH.

58 degrees and partly cloudy, with under 10 percent chance of rain. Winds at 10 MPH. Gambling considerations: Ohio is a 26-point favorite, with an over/under of 45.5, per DraftKings.

How to watch/stream/listen:

TV options: This game will not be televised due to it being a streaming exclusive.

This game will not be televised due to it being a streaming exclusive. Streaming options: The game will be available exclusively via ESPN+. A valid subscription is required for viewing.

The game will be available exclusively via ESPN+. A valid subscription is required for viewing. Radio options: Rob Polinsky (play-by-play) and Chase Ferris (color) will provide the Kent State call for WHLO-AM 640, while Russ Eisenstein (play-by-play) and Rob Cornelius (color) will provide the Ohio call for WXTQ-FM 105.5.

Toledo Rockets at UMass Minutemen

Game Info:

Where: Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium in Amherst, Massachusetts

Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium in Amherst, Massachusetts When: Saturday, October 7th, 2023 at noon Eastern time

Saturday, October 7th, 2023 at noon Eastern time Weather: 66 degrees and rain, with a 76 percent chance of precipitation at kickoff, increasing throughout. Winds at 8 MPH.

66 degrees and rain, with a 76 percent chance of precipitation at kickoff, increasing throughout. Winds at 8 MPH. Gambling considerations: Toledo is a 19-point road favorite, with an over/under of 56.5, per DraftKings.

How to watch/stream/listen:

TV options: The game will be on ESPNU, part of the ESPN family of networks. A valid cable subscription is required for viewing.

The game will be on ESPNU, part of the ESPN family of networks. A valid cable subscription is required for viewing. Streaming options: The game will be available for streaming on the ESPN App or on applicable cable/satellite services. A valid subscription is required for viewing on either platform. Other streaming carriers include Sling, DirecTV Stream, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, or YouTube TV.

The game will be available for streaming on the ESPN App or on applicable cable/satellite services. A valid subscription is required for viewing on either platform. Other streaming carriers include Sling, DirecTV Stream, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, or YouTube TV. Radio options: Brett Balbinot (play-by-play) and Bruce Gradkowski (color) will provide the Toledo call for the Rockets Radio Network, Jay Burnham (play-by-play) and Andy Gresch (color) will provide the UMass call for WHMP-FM 101.5.

Western Michigan Broncos at Mississippi State Bulldogs

Game Info:

Where: Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Mississippi

Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Mississippi When: Saturday, October 7, 2023 at noon Eastern time

Saturday, October 7, 2023 at noon Eastern time Weather: 63 degrees and sunny, with no chance of precipitation. Winds at 10 MPH.

63 degrees and sunny, with no chance of precipitation. Winds at 10 MPH. Gambling considerations: Mississippi State is a 20.5-point favorite, with an over/under of 56.6, per DraftKings.

How to watch/stream/listen: