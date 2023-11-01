2023 MAC Football TV/Streaming Primer: Wednesday, Nov. 1

There’s no better way to end a day spent on binging (and/or processing) Halloween excesses than to sit down on the couch and weeknight #MACtion, and thankfully for us, we’ve been gifted with a pair of games on ESPN networks to watch tonight!

Here’s all the information you need to watch, listen and stream the games below:

Akron Zips vs. Kent State Golden Flashes

Game Info:

Where: Summa Field at InfoCision Stadium in Akron, Ohio

Summa Field at InfoCision Stadium in Akron, Ohio When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. Eastern time

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. Eastern time Weather: 36 degrees and clear skies, with scant chance of precipitation. Winds at 5 MPH.

36 degrees and clear skies, with scant chance of precipitation. Winds at 5 MPH. Gambling considerations: Akron is a 4.5-point favorite, with an over/under of 38.5, per DraftKings.

How to watch/stream/listen:

TV options: The game will be on ESPNU, part of the ESPN family of networks. A valid cable subscription is required for viewing.

The game will be on ESPNU, part of the ESPN family of networks. A valid cable subscription is required for viewing. Streaming options: The game will be available for streaming on the ESPN App or on applicable cable/satellite services. A valid subscription is required for viewing on either platform. Other streaming carriers include Sling, DirecTV Stream, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, or YouTube TV.

The game will be available for streaming on the ESPN App or on applicable cable/satellite services. A valid subscription is required for viewing on either platform. Other streaming carriers include Sling, DirecTV Stream, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, or YouTube TV. Radio options: Dave Skoczen (play-by-play) and Joe Dunn (color) will provide the Akron call for WHLO-AM 640, while Rob Polinsky (play-by-play) and Chase Ferris (color) will provide the Kent State call for The Word 1220 AM.

Ball State Cardinals at Bowling Green Falcons

Game Info:

Where: Doyt Perry Stadium in Bowling Green, Ohio

Doyt Perry Stadium in Bowling Green, Ohio When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7 p.m. Eastern

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7 p.m. Eastern Weather: 38 degrees and partly cloudy, with scant chance of precipitation. Winds at 5 MPH.

38 degrees and partly cloudy, with scant chance of precipitation. Winds at 5 MPH. Gambling considerations: Bowling Green is a 5.5-point favorite, with an over/under of 40, per DraftKings.

How to watch/stream/listen: