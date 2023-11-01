2023 MAC Football TV/Streaming Primer: Wednesday, Nov. 1

There’s no better way to end a day spent on binging (and/or processing) Halloween excesses than to sit down on the couch and weeknight #MACtion, and thankfully for us, we’ve been gifted with a pair of games on ESPN networks to watch tonight!
Here’s all the information you need to watch, listen and stream the games below:
Akron Zips vs. Kent State Golden Flashes
Game Info:
- Where: Summa Field at InfoCision Stadium in Akron, Ohio
- When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. Eastern time
- Weather: 36 degrees and clear skies, with scant chance of precipitation. Winds at 5 MPH.
- Gambling considerations: Akron is a 4.5-point favorite, with an over/under of 38.5, per DraftKings.
How to watch/stream/listen:
- TV options: The game will be on ESPNU, part of the ESPN family of networks. A valid cable subscription is required for viewing.
- Streaming options: The game will be available for streaming on the ESPN App or on applicable cable/satellite services. A valid subscription is required for viewing on either platform. Other streaming carriers include Sling, DirecTV Stream, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, or YouTube TV.
- Radio options: Dave Skoczen (play-by-play) and Joe Dunn (color) will provide the Akron call for WHLO-AM 640, while Rob Polinsky (play-by-play) and Chase Ferris (color) will provide the Kent State call for The Word 1220 AM.
Ball State Cardinals at Bowling Green Falcons
Game Info:
- Where: Doyt Perry Stadium in Bowling Green, Ohio
- When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7 p.m. Eastern
- Weather: 38 degrees and partly cloudy, with scant chance of precipitation. Winds at 5 MPH.
- Gambling considerations: Bowling Green is a 5.5-point favorite, with an over/under of 40, per DraftKings.
How to watch/stream/listen:
- TV options: The game will be on ESPN2, part of the ESPN family of networks. A valid cable subscription is required for viewing.
- Streaming options: The game will be available for streaming on the ESPN App or on applicable cable/satellite services. A valid subscription is required for viewing on either platform. Other streaming carriers include Sling, DirecTV Stream, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, or YouTube TV.
- Radio options: Joel Goddett (play-by-play) and Mark O’Connell (color) will provide the Ball State call for WLBC-FM 104.1, while Todd Walker (play-by-play) and John Gibson (color) will provide the BGSU call for Eagle FM 99.
