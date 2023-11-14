2023 MAC Football TV/Streaming Primer: Tuesday, Nov. 14

All eyes are on #MACtion once again, as Tuesday night rolls around in the Midwest.

This week has bowl stakes for several teams, with three MAC teams fighting for their postseason lives on this particular night— with one guaranteed to fall out of contention before the clock strikes midnight (assuming it ends in regulation, of course.)

Tuesday features a full compliment of games, with three contests. Starting tomorrow, we split to other days of the week, with Wednesday getting two games and Saturday coming back onto the calendar.

Here’s what you need to know for tonight’s action:

Akron Zips at Eastern Michigan Eagles

Game Info:

Where: Maxx Crosby Field at Rynearson Stadium in Ypsilanti, Michigan

Maxx Crosby Field at Rynearson Stadium in Ypsilanti, Michigan When: Tuesday, Nov. 14th, 2023 at 7 p.m. Eastern time

Tuesday, Nov. 14th, 2023 at 7 p.m. Eastern time Weather: 41 degrees and clear, with scant chance of precipitation at kickoff. Winds at 5 MPH.

41 degrees and clear, with scant chance of precipitation at kickoff. Winds at 5 MPH. Gambling considerations: EMU is a 4.5-point favorite, with an over/under of 39, per DraftKings.

How to watch/stream/listen:

TV options: The game will air on CBS Sports Network. A valid cable subscription is required for viewing.

The game will air on CBS Sports Network. A valid cable subscription is required for viewing. Streaming options: The game will be available for streaming via the Paramount+ App. A valid subscription is required for viewing. Other applicable cable/satellite streaming options are also available with a valid subscription.

The game will be available for streaming via the Paramount+ App. A valid subscription is required for viewing. Other applicable cable/satellite streaming options are also available with a valid subscription. Radio options: Dave Skoczen (play-by-play) and Joe Dunn (color) will provide the Akron call for WHLO-AM 640, while Tom Helmer (play-by-play) and Rob Rubick (color) will provide the EMU call for WEMU-FM 89.1.

Bowling Green Falcons vs. Toledo Rockets

Game Info:

Where: Doyt Perry Stadium in Bowling Green, Ohio

Doyt Perry Stadium in Bowling Green, Ohio When: Tuesday, Nov. 14th, 2023 at 7 p.m. Eastern time

Tuesday, Nov. 14th, 2023 at 7 p.m. Eastern time Weather: 44 degrees and clear, with scant chance of precipitation at kickoff. Winds at 4 MPH.

44 degrees and clear, with scant chance of precipitation at kickoff. Winds at 4 MPH. Gambling considerations: Toledo is a 10-point road favorite, with an over.under of 51.5, per DraftKings.

How to watch/stream/listen:

TV options: The game will be on ESPN2, part of the ESPN family of networks. A valid cable subscription is required for viewing.

The game will be on ESPN2, part of the ESPN family of networks. A valid cable subscription is required for viewing. Streaming options: The game will be available for streaming on the ESPN App or on applicable cable/satellite services. A valid subscription is required for viewing on either platform. Other streaming carriers include Sling, DirecTV Stream, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, or YouTube TV.

The game will be available for streaming on the ESPN App or on applicable cable/satellite services. A valid subscription is required for viewing on either platform. Other streaming carriers include Sling, DirecTV Stream, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, or YouTube TV. Radio options: Todd Walker (play-by-play) and John Gibson (color) will provide the BGSU call for Eagle FM 99, while Brett Balbinot (play-by-play) and Bruce Gradkowski (color) will provide the Toledo call for the Rockets Radio Network.

Northern Illinois Huskies vs. Western Michigan Broncos

Game Info:

Where: Huskie Stadium in DeKalb, Illinois

Huskie Stadium in DeKalb, Illinois When: Tuesday, Nov. 14th, 2023 at 7 p.m. Eastern time

Tuesday, Nov. 14th, 2023 at 7 p.m. Eastern time Weather: 44 degrees and clear, with no chance of precipitation at kickoff. Winds at 8 MPH.

44 degrees and clear, with no chance of precipitation at kickoff. Winds at 8 MPH. Gambling considerations: NIU is a five-point favorite, with an over/under of 55 points, per DraftKings.

How to watch/stream/listen: