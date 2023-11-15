2023 MAC Football TV/Streaming Primer: Wednesday, Nov. 15

It’s a truncated night of #MACtion this Wednesday, as there are only two games available for viewing (as opposed to the normal three.) This is in anticipation of next week’s schedule splinter to take Black Friday into account.

Tonight’s games will be exclusive to ESPN, with both games appearing on the ESPN family of networks.

In terms of intrigue, Miami can clinch the MAC East division and a trip to Detroit with a win against Buffalo. Ohio and Buffalo can force a Decision Day scenario next week if they win their respective games. Central Michigan is also fighting for the bowl lives, sitting at 5-5 and needing a win in either of the next two games to play in December.

Here’s all the info you need to watch, listen and stream both contests:

Buffalo Bulls at Miami RedHawks

Game Info:

Where: Yager Stadium in Oxford, Ohio

Yager Stadium in Oxford, Ohio When: Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023 at 7 p.m. Eastern time

Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023 at 7 p.m. Eastern time Weather: 54 degrees and clear, with scant chance of precipitation at kickoff. Winds at 3 MPH.

54 degrees and clear, with scant chance of precipitation at kickoff. Winds at 3 MPH. Gambling considerations: Miami is an eight-point favorite, with an over/under of 39, per DraftKings.

How to watch/stream/listen:

TV options: The game will be on ESPN2, part of the ESPN family of networks. A valid cable subscription is required for viewing.

The game will be on ESPN2, part of the ESPN family of networks. A valid cable subscription is required for viewing. Streaming options: The game will be available for streaming on the ESPN App or on applicable cable/satellite services. A valid subscription is required for viewing on either platform. Other streaming carriers include Sling, DirecTV Stream, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, or YouTube TV.

The game will be available for streaming on the ESPN App or on applicable cable/satellite services. A valid subscription is required for viewing on either platform. Other streaming carriers include Sling, DirecTV Stream, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, or YouTube TV. Radio options: Paul Peck (play-by-play) and Scott Wilson (color) providing the Buffalo call on The Varsity Network App, while Steve Baker (play-by-play) and Terry Bridge (color) will provide the Miami call for WMOH-AM 1450.

Central Michigan Chippewas at Ohio Bobcats

Game Info:

Where: Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium in Athens, Ohio

Frank Solich Field at Peden Stadium in Athens, Ohio When: Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023 at 7 p.m. Eastern time

Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023 at 7 p.m. Eastern time Weather: 51 degrees and clear, with scant precipitation at kickoff. Winds at 2 MPH.

51 degrees and clear, with scant precipitation at kickoff. Winds at 2 MPH. Gambling considerations: Ohio is an 11-point favorite, with an over/under of 47.5, per DraftKings.

How to watch/stream/listen: