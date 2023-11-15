2023 MAC Football Regular Season Storystream: Week 12

The season is winding down, but the action is just heating up as stakes are on the line for several teams.

The schedules are starting to segment once again in anticipation of Black Friday games, with three contests on Tuesday, two contests on Wednesday and one contest on Saturday.

We’re getting to the nitty-gritty of the calendar, where divisions are won and lost, bowl bids are confirmed or denied and coaches find themselves on the firing line. The MAC is no different, with three teams at six losses this week and at least one other team sitting at five losses. You can’t afford to make mistakes now.

