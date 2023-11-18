2023 MAC Football TV/Streaming Primer: Saturday, Nov. 18

Saturdays in November have been a bit of a foreign concept in Mid-American Conference circles over the last decade or so, but we do still get those games.

This week, it’s just the one contest on that sixth day of the week, with Ball State and Kent State set to clash at The Scheu for an afternoon contest.

Here’s everything you need to stay ahead of the action:

Ball State Cardinals vs. Kent State Golden Flashes

Game Info:

Where: Scheumann Stadium in Muncie, Indiana

Scheumann Stadium in Muncie, Indiana When: Saturday, November 18th, 2023 at 2 p.m. Eastern time

Saturday, November 18th, 2023 at 2 p.m. Eastern time Weather: 56 degrees and sunny, with no chance of precipitation at kickoff. Winds at 3 MPH.

56 degrees and sunny, with no chance of precipitation at kickoff. Winds at 3 MPH. Gambling considerations: Ball State is a 13-point home favorite, with an over/under of 42, per DraftKings.

How to watch/stream/listen: