2023 MAC Football Regular Season Storystream: Week 13

The last week of the regular season will admittedly not have a lot of intrigue, with the divisions largely decided and only two potential bowl bid up for grabs, but there’s still a lot of pride to play for and the opportunity to play the spoiler.

There will be three clubs in that position this week, as Buffalo is a betting favorite to take down 5-6 Eastern Michigan on Tuesday, while Central Michigan and the newly-minted #24 Toledo Rockets spar on Black Friday and Kent State seeks to stop NIU from a bowl game on Saturday afternoon.

