2023 MAC Football Regular Season Storystream: Week 11

We’re now exclusively in weeknight territory, and all 12 teams are once again set to take to the national stage on chilly November nights.

The race for the top of both divisions seems to have fizzled out due to prior results, but there’s still a lot of intrigue as far as bowl eligibility concerns, Over the next two days, we’ll see two MAC teams fend for their postseason lives in contests at home, while two other squads could secure their postseason bids with a victory.

As always, you can keep up with all the #MACtio nby following this storystream, which will have up-to-the-minute updates below, including our previews, recaps and analysis pieces!

Happy reading, y’all!