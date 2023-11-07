2023 MAC Football TV/Streaming Primer: Tuesday, Nov. 7

Hello everyone, and welcome! It’s three games on a Tuesday night, and don’t we love to see it?

You can check out all the info you need to know before the games kick off below, including weather forecasts, gambling considerations, TV/streaming and radio feeds so you can be the most educated #MACtion fan possible. (Make sure to read our previews and the like too!)

Here’s the information for all three of tonight’s weeknight games:

Ball State Cardinals at Northern Illinois Huskies

Game Info:

Where: Huskie Stadium in DeKalb, Illinois

Huskie Stadium in DeKalb, Illinois When: Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023 at 7 p.m. Eastern time (6 p.m. local)

Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023 at 7 p.m. Eastern time (6 p.m. local) Weather: 44 degrees and cloudy, with a 15 percent chance of precipitation at kickoff. Winds at 11 MPH.

44 degrees and cloudy, with a 15 percent chance of precipitation at kickoff. Winds at 11 MPH. Gambling considerations: NIU is a 10-point favorite, with an over/under of 43, per DraftKings.

How to watch/stream/listen:

TV options: The game will air on CBS Sports Network. A valid cable subscription is required for viewing.

The game will air on CBS Sports Network. A valid cable subscription is required for viewing. Streaming options: The game will be available for streaming via the Paramount+ App. A valid subscription is required for viewing. Other applicable cable/satellite streaming options are also available with a valid subscription.

Radio options: Joel Goddett (play-by-play) and Mark O’Connell (color) will provide the Ball State call for WLBC-FM 104.1

Buffalo Bulls vs. Ohio Bobcats

Game Info:

Where: UB Stadium in Amherst, New York

UB Stadium in Amherst, New York When: Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. Eastern time

Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. Eastern time Weather: 45 degrees and cloudy, with a scant chance of precipitation at kickoff. Winds at 10 MPH.

45 degrees and cloudy, with a scant chance of precipitation at kickoff. Winds at 10 MPH. Gambling considerations: Ohio is a seven-point road favorite, with an over/under of 44.5, per DraftKings.

How to watch/stream/listen:

TV options: The game will be on ESPN2, part of the ESPN family of networks. A valid cable subscription is required for viewing.

The game will be on ESPN2, part of the ESPN family of networks. A valid cable subscription is required for viewing. Streaming options: The game will be available for streaming on the ESPN App or on applicable cable/satellite services. A valid subscription is required for viewing on either platform. Other streaming carriers include Sling, DirecTV Stream, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, or YouTube TV.

The game will be available for streaming on the ESPN App or on applicable cable/satellite services. A valid subscription is required for viewing on either platform. Other streaming carriers include Sling, DirecTV Stream, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, or YouTube TV. Radio options: Paul Peck (play-by-play) and Scott Wilson (color) providing the Buffalo call on The Varsity Network App, while Russ Eisenstein (play-by-play) and Rob Cornelius (color) will provide the Ohio call for WXTQ-FM 105.5.

Central Michigan Chippewas at Western Michigan Broncos

Game Info:

Where: Waldo Stadium in Kalamazoo, Michigan

Waldo Stadium in Kalamazoo, Michigan When: Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. Eastern time

Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. Eastern time Weather: 45 degrees and partly cloudy, with scant chance of precipitation at kickoff. Winds at 4 MPH.

45 degrees and partly cloudy, with scant chance of precipitation at kickoff. Winds at 4 MPH. Gambling considerations: Western is considered a three-point favorite, with an over/under of 56.5, per DraftKings.

How to watch/stream/listen: