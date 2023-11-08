2023 MAC Football TV/Streaming Primer: Wednesday, Nov. 8

If Tuesday was the day for unpredictability and tense rivalries in the MAC, then Wednesday is nearly its opposite, with lots of heavy favorites and significant gaps of talent.

However, this is the weeknight slate, and anything can happen when you leave these teams to their own devices. It’s why you play the games, after all!

Here’s how to watch, listen and stream to all three games tonight:

Akron Zips at Miami RedHawks

Game Info:

Where: Yager Stadium in Oxford, Ohio

Yager Stadium in Oxford, Ohio When: Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. Eastern

Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. Eastern Weather: 72 degrees and mostly cloudy, with scant chance of precipitation at kickoff, increasing to 15 percent during the contest. Winds at 13 MPH.

72 degrees and mostly cloudy, with scant chance of precipitation at kickoff, increasing to 15 percent during the contest. Winds at 13 MPH. Gambling considerations: Miami is a 17-point favorite with an over/under of 38, per DraftKings.

How to watch/stream/listen:

TV options: The game will be on ESPNU, part of the ESPN family of networks. A valid cable subscription is required for viewing.

The game will be on ESPNU, part of the ESPN family of networks. A valid cable subscription is required for viewing. Streaming options: The game will be available for streaming on the ESPN App or on applicable cable/satellite services. A valid subscription is required for viewing on either platform. Other streaming carriers include Sling, DirecTV Stream, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, or YouTube TV.

Radio options: Dave Skoczen (play-by-play) and Joe Dunn (color) will provide the Akron call for WHLO-AM 640, while Steve Baker (play-by-play) and Terry Bridge (color) will provide the Miami call for WMOH-AM 1450.

Bowling Green Falcons at Kent State Golden Flashes

Game Info:

Where: Dix Stadium in Kent, Ohio

Dix Stadium in Kent, Ohio When: Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. Eastern

Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. Eastern Weather: 53 degrees and clear, with scant chance of precipitation at kickoff, increasing to 15 percent during the contest. Winds at 9 MPH.

53 degrees and clear, with scant chance of precipitation at kickoff, increasing to 15 percent during the contest. Winds at 9 MPH. Gambling considerations: Bowling Green is a 10.5-point favorite, with an over/under of 41, per DraftKings.

How to watch/stream/listen:

TV options: The game will air on CBS Sports Network. A valid cable subscription is required for viewing.

The game will air on CBS Sports Network. A valid cable subscription is required for viewing. Streaming options: The game will be available for streaming via the Paramount+ App. A valid subscription is required for viewing. Other applicable cable/satellite streaming options are also available with a valid subscription.

Radio options: Todd Walker (play-by-play) and John Gibson (color) will provide the BGSU call for Eagle FM 99, while Rob Polinsky (play-by-play) and Chase Ferris (color) will provide the Kent State call for The Word 1220 AM.

Eastern Michigan Eagles at Toledo Rockets

Game Info:

Where: The Glass Bowl in Toledo, Ohio

The Glass Bowl in Toledo, Ohio When: Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. Eastern

Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Weather: 54 degrees and showers, with a 30 percent chance of precipitation at kickoff, increasing throughout. Winds at 7 MPH.

54 degrees and showers, with a 30 percent chance of precipitation at kickoff, increasing throughout. Winds at 7 MPH. Gambling considerations: Toledo is a 20-point favorite with an over/under of 45.5, per DraftKings.

How to watch/stream/listen:

TV options: The game will be on ESPN2, part of the ESPN family of networks. A valid cable subscription is required for viewing.

The game will be on ESPN2, part of the ESPN family of networks. A valid cable subscription is required for viewing. Streaming options: The game will be available for streaming on the ESPN App or on applicable cable/satellite services. A valid subscription is required for viewing on either platform. Other streaming carriers include Sling, DirecTV Stream, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, or YouTube TV.

Radio options: Tom Helmer (play-by-play) and Rob Rubick (color) will provide the EMU call for WEMU-FM 89.1, while Brett Balbinot (play-by-play) and Bruce Gradkowski (color) will provide the Toledo call for the Rockets Radio Network.